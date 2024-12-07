St. Paul provides us with a perfect Advent meditation

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
Advent is a beautiful time of the year when we meditate on the reality that God came to save us.
While this is a wonderful truth of our faith, many of us can think about it in the general sense, that God came to save humanity.
Certainly God did come to save the whole world, but we often forget that he came to save each one of us on a personal level.
St. Paul's Advent meditation
St. Paul can help remind us of this simple truth in his letter to Timothy:
This saying is trustworthy and deserves full acceptance: Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners. Of these I am the foremost. But for that reason I was mercifully treated, so that in me, as the foremost, Christ Jesus might display all his patience as an example for those who would come to believe in him for everlasting life. To the king of ages, incorruptible, invisible, the only God, honor and glory forever and ever. Amen.
St. Paul had a keen understanding of his own sinfulness and need of redemption. He fully understood that he was one of those sinners, a great sinner, in need of a savior.
Do we ever put ourselves in the mix of those whom God came to save?
Often Jesus can seem like he is very far from us, but in reality, he is near to us and wants to save us in particular.
When you gaze at the Christmas manger and see the baby Jesus, ask Jesus to come and save you.
The mystery of Christmas is not that Jesus is an abstract "world-saver," but that he came that each one of us might have life.
All we need to do is be open to that life Jesus offers us every day.