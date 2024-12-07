With new cardinals, Pope has bruise from fall

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
Pope Francis reportedly fell on the morning of December 6 while getting up, a Vatican source told I.Media on December 7, as the Holy Father had a large bruise at the consistory. The 87-year-old pope created 21 new cardinals this afternoon.
On the occasion of the consistory celebrated this afternoon in St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis appeared with a large bruise on the bottom of his chin.
“He fell yesterday morning when he got up,” a Vatican source told I.Media, adding that the pope is fine and has no other problems.
The Argentine pontiff turns 88 on December 17.
At the consistory, he read his homily without difficulty. As well, this morning, he delivered three speeches and honored three appointments with cardinals.
