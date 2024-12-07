Aleteia
separateurCreated with Sketch.

With new cardinals, Pope has bruise from fall

TIZIANA FABI | AFP

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 12/07/24
Just 10 days before his 88th birthday, Pope Francis is apparently fine and suffered no major consequences from the tumble.

Pope Francis reportedly fell on the morning of December 6 while getting up, a Vatican source told I.Media on December 7, as the Holy Father had a large bruise at the consistory. The 87-year-old pope created 21 new cardinals this afternoon.

On the occasion of the consistory celebrated this afternoon in St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis appeared with a large bruise on the bottom of his chin.

“He fell yesterday morning when he got up,” a Vatican source told I.Media, adding that the pope is fine and has no other problems.

Pope Francis places the biretta upon the head of newly-appointed Canadian cardinal Frank Leo, archbishop of Toronto, during an Ordinary Public Consistory for the creation of new cardinals, at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, on December 7, 2024.
TIZIANA FABI | AFP

The Argentine pontiff turns 88 on December 17.

At the consistory, he read his homily without difficulty. As well, this morning, he delivered three speeches and honored three appointments with cardinals.

You can find profiles of the new cardinals here.

Tags:
CardinalsPope FrancisPope Francis health
