Unearthed secrets: The medieval wonders beneath Notre Dame

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
*Your donation is tax deductible!
The 2019 fire that ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral was a heartbreaking moment for the world. But amidst the devastation came an unexpected gift: an opportunity to rediscover hidden treasures buried beneath the historic site.
In 2022, as restoration crews prepared to rebuild the cathedral’s spire, archaeologists were called in to examine the ground beneath the structure. Christophe Besnier and his team from the National Institute of Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP) were given a tight deadline — just five weeks — to investigate. Despite limited expectations, their discoveries proved astonishing.
Treasures beneath the cathedral
An article published by National Geographic explains that, barely beneath the surface, the team uncovered a lead sarcophagus and stunning remnants of medieval sculpture. These artifacts, lost for centuries, once adorned Notre Dame’s 13th-century choir screen. This towering structure had served as both a visual centerpiece and a symbolic divider, separating the sanctuary from the congregation.
The choir screen, dismantled in the 18th century to modernize the cathedral, had been buried on-site. Its rediscovery revealed an abundance of carved limestone fragments, including lifelike depictions of Christ and saints, many still bearing traces of vibrant paint.
Among the most striking finds was a statue of Christ with closed eyes, blood flowing from a lance wound. Besnier described the sculpture’s detail as “exceptional,” capturing the delicate features of eyelids, ears, and hands with remarkable precision.
A medieval experience reimagined
In its time, the choir screen had two purposes. Functionally, it elevated clergy above the congregation so they could proclaim Scripture. Symbolically, it shielded the most sacred parts of the liturgy from public view, enhancing the sense of mystery.
In the 13th century, worshipers at Notre Dame would not have seen the altar or heard the priest’s words during the Eucharistic consecration. Instead, the vivid sculptures on the screen — illustrating Christ’s Passion, from the Last Supper to the Resurrection — brought the mysteries of faith to life.
Notre Dame’s forgotten colors
A surprising revelation, National Geographic explains, was the vivid pigments that once adorned the sculptures. Far from the muted stone we see today, Notre Dame’s carvings were originally painted in bright, striking hues. This discovery hints at the cathedral’s medieval vibrancy, illuminating its role as a visual as well as spiritual masterpiece.
The archaeologists unearthed around 1,000 fragments of the choir screen, with roughly 700 still showing traces of their original paint. However, much of this treasure remains buried beneath the cathedral floor. Although experts would like to excavate further, restoration and preservation efforts make it unlikely in the foreseeable future.
A cathedral renewed
Many of the recovered artifacts are now displayed at the Cluny Museum in Paris, in an exhibit titled Making the Stones Speak: Medieval Sculptures of Notre Dame. Open until March 16, 2025, it offers visitors a rare glimpse into the cathedral’s artistic and spiritual heritage.
Notre Dame now stands renewed — not only in structure but in its capacity to inspire wonder. The treasures uncovered beneath its floor remind us of the layers of history, faith, and artistry that make this iconic cathedral a living testament to human creativity and devotion.