Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
*Your donation is tax deductible!
Nicaragua’s government has intensified its campaign against the Catholic Church, issuing an ultimatum for the country’s few remaining religious sisters to leave by December, according to La Croix International.
This marks the latest chapter in President Daniel Ortega’s systematic persecution of the Church, which has included accusations, expulsions, and confiscations targeting clergy and religious institutions.
The ultimatum deepens the hostile environment for religious sisters, many of whom have already sought refuge in neighboring countries where their congregations remain active. Lawyer and researcher Martha Patricia Molina, speaking from exile in Texas, described the government’s actions as part of an escalating pattern of repression. In her report Nicaragua: A Persecuted Church?, she documents widespread attacks on Catholic institutions from 2018 to 2023.
“The nuns have already been banned from working in non-profit organizations, and now all their property is being confiscated,” Molina explained.
A long history of expulsions
This crackdown is not new. Among the most shocking expulsions were the Missionaries of Charity, founded by St. Teresa of Calcutta, who served Nicaragua’s poor since 1988.
In 2022, the congregation was accused of “money laundering” and financing “weapons of mass destruction,” charges widely dismissed as politically motivated.
The government’s hostility has extended to clergy as well. The apostolic nuncio was expelled in 2022, and hundreds of priests and bishops have been forced into exile. Recently, Bishop Carlos Enrique Herrera Gutiérrez of Jinotega was arrested and expelled, joining Bishop Rolando Alvarez and 245 other priests who have faced similar fates.
Just last month, authorities banned priests from administering Last Rites in public hospitals, further curtailing the Church’s sacramental mission.
Why the Church is targeted
The Catholic Church has long been a moral and spiritual voice in Nicaragua, advocating for human rights and peaceful protests. With 58.5% of the population identifying as Catholic, the Church remains a significant influence in the country. Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla, has repeatedly accused the Church of acting as a political opponent.
Bishops who criticize his government’s human rights abuses have been labeled enemies of the state.
Since returning to power in 2007, Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, have escalated their rhetoric and actions against the Church. The confiscation of Catholic properties and suppression of religious freedoms appear to be part of an effort to silence dissent and solidify their control over the nation.
The Pope’s response
Pope Francis has offered solidarity to Nicaragua’s Catholics amid these challenges. In a special pastoral letter on December 2, he acknowledged their suffering without directly addressing the regime’s actions.
“Precisely in the most difficult moments, when it becomes humanly impossible to understand what God wants from us, we are called not to doubt His care and mercy,” he wrote.
The Pope has spoken out against Ortega’s government before, famously comparing it to Adolf Hitler’s dictatorship. He described Ortega’s rule as a “rude dictatorship” led by an “unbalanced” leader, underscoring the severity of the situation.
A precarious future
The plight of Nicaragua’s faithful highlights the country’s deteriorating religious and civil freedoms. As the Ortega regime tightens its grip, the Church’s role as an advocate for justice faces unprecedented challenges. Despite the hostility, Nicaragua’s Catholics remain steadfast.
December 8 was named a day of prayer for the Church there.
Pope Francis’ words offer a reminder: “Do not forget the loving providence of the Lord in the midst of difficulties.” For the faithful in Nicaragua, these words carry the weight of both consolation and a call to endure in hope.