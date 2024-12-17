Wherever we are, the Church is home, says Pope Francis

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
*Your donation is tax deductible!
On December 16, 2024, Pope Francis welcomed representatives of the Filipino community living in Spain to a private audience at the Vatican, offering a heartfelt reminder of the Church’s universal embrace.
“It is a great joy for me to welcome you to the house of St. Peter, to the home of the Church,” the Holy Father told the delegation. Highlighting the Filipino word tahanan, meaning “home,” which the community in Madrid chose as the name of their mission. He added,
“The Church, wherever we go, is a home for us, a warm and welcoming home. And today Peter’s house is that home for you. Welcome!”
CBCP News explains that the meeting marked the 25th anniversary of the Immaculate Conception and St. Lorenzo Ruiz Parish in Barcelona, a personal parish established in 1999 to minister to Filipino Catholics living and working in the city.
Connected to the Philippine Diocese of Imus, the parish is a testimony to the enduring faith of the Filipino diaspora.
A message of hope for migrants
Acknowledging the challenges migrants often face in foreign lands, Pope Francis assured the group of Mary’s closeness to their struggles. “It is on these thorns that our Blessed Mother presents herself to us, so that we do not lose hope and are able to face problems, trusting in her protection and shelter,” he said.
The Pope emphasized the importance of St. Lorenzo Ruiz, the first Filipino saint and a patron of migrants.
Lorenzo Ruiz, a man of mixed Chinese and Filipino ancestry, is a powerful symbol of cultural integration and steadfast faith. “His family … together with the Spanish who gave him faith, created an excellent mix,” Pope Francis noted, describing how the saint’s ultimate sacrifice as a martyr is an example of love and devotion to Christ.
The Holy Father drew a connection between Ruiz and Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization.
Like St. Lorenzo, Cardinal Tagle’s life and ministry reflect a mission of faith that transcends borders.
“Let us imitate [Ruiz and Tagle],” Pope Francis urged, “Both had to leave their land, but both did so embracing Jesus. Trusting in him, both faced difficulties without ever losing hope.”
Building a universal home
As the audience drew to a close, the Pope encouraged the community to build their own tahanan — a home that reflects the warmth and love of Christ. “In this way we will be able to build our tahanan, that welcoming and warm home that, like a mother, must be our Church,” he said.
This message resonates deeply with the Filipino diaspora, whose culture places strong emphasis on family and faith. It is a reminder that the Catholic Church is a spiritual home for all, regardless of where they live or where they come from.
The Holy Father also shared a couple of personal details, including a memory of his momentous trip to the Philippines in 2015. After an incredibly moving encounter with people who had lost everything from a recent typhoon, the Pope himself had to leave quickly because another storm was on its way.
I have beautiful memories of my trip to your land: the seven million at Mass in Manila and then the Mass in Tacloban. With the wind and rain -- I remember we had to leave in a hurry because a storm was coming and we weren't going to be able to lift off!
The Holy Father also praised the Filipinos, including some who work in the Vatican. "It's wonderful the faith they have and the testimony they give."