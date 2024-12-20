The run up to Christmas can be tricky for some of us. So here are 10 passages from Scripture for 10 common issues that may arise. Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well. Donate with just 3 clicks *Your donation is tax deductible!

Christmas is a time of year when we're meant to feel celebratory. However, while the lead up to the big day can be filled with excitement, it can also provide a whole lot of stress for many people for many reasons.

Whether it's the rush to buy gifts, the anxiety in providing a meal for a crowd, or feeling pressure with strained relationships, it's a time of year that can really leave people overwhelmed, physically exhausted, and emotionally drained.

During these moments, Scripture can offer much-needed peace, perspective, and reassurance. And the following verses from the Bible speak to the challenges we face and remind us of what truly matters during this sacred season. The passages you'll find below address common stresses, and are paired with simple reflections to help you find calm and meaning in the holiday preparations.

1 When You’re Feeling Overwhelmed by the Busyness

"Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am meek and humble of heart; and you will find rest for yourselves. For my yoke is easy, and my burden light." Matthew 11:28-30

This verse reminds us to pause and bring our worries to Christ. It’s an invitation to let go of the pressure to handle everything on our own and trust that we don’t need to carry every burden by ourselves.

2 When Anxiety About Perfection Creeps In

"Have no anxiety at all, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, make your requests known to God. Then the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus." Philippians 4:6-7

This passage encourages us to let go of the need for everything to be perfect. Instead of fretting over details, we’re reminded to turn to God in prayer and allow His peace to steady our hearts and minds.

3 When You’re Struggling to Find Joy Amidst the Chaos

"Do not be saddened this day, for rejoicing in the Lord is your strength." Nehemiah 8:10

This verse highlights that joy doesn’t depend on everything going smoothly. It’s about finding strength in God’s presence and promises, even when life feels hectic. A moment of gratitude and reflection can reignite that sense of joy.

4 When You’re Feeling Isolated or Lonely

"Do not fear: I am with you; do not be anxious: I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my victorious right hand." Isaiah 41:10

For those feeling disconnected or alone during the holidays, this verse is a comforting reminder that God is always present. His strength and care are constant, even in moments of solitude.

5 When Family Relationships Feel Strained

"Bear with one another and forgive one another, if one has a grievance against another; as the Lord has forgiven you, so must you also do." Colossians 3:13

The holidays can bring family tensions to the surface. This passage encourages patience and forgiveness, reminding us that reconciliation is a reflection of God’s love for us.

6 When You’re Exhausted by Responsibilities

"Let us not grow tired of doing good, for in due time we shall reap our harvest, if we do not give up." Galatians 6:9

When the weight of responsibilities feels like too much, this verse gently reminds us of the importance of perseverance. The work we do -- whether for our loved ones or others -- has purpose and will bear fruit in time.

7 When You’re Worried About Finances

"So do not worry and say, ‘What are we to eat?’ or ‘What are we to drink?’ or ‘What are we to wear?’ All these things the pagans seek. Your heavenly Father knows that you need them all. But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be given you besides." Matthew 6:31-33

This passage calls us to trust in God’s provision. It’s a reminder to focus on the deeper meaning of the season instead of being consumed by material concerns.

8 When You’re Struggling to Stay Peaceful

"If possible, on your part, live at peace with all." Romans 12:18

This verse acknowledges that peace requires effort and may not always be easy, especially in tense situations. However, it encourages us to do our part in maintaining harmony wherever possible.

9 When You Feel Like You’re Losing Focus on the True Meaning of Christmas

"The angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid; for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For today in the city of David a savior has been born for you who is Messiah and Lord.’" Luke 2:10-11

This verse centers us on the heart of Christmas: the birth of Christ as a gift for all humanity. It’s an invitation to reflect on the deeper joy and significance of the season.

10 When You Need to Recenter and Find Rest in God

"Be still and know that I am God." Psalm 46:10

Amid the noise and distractions of the season, this simple yet profound verse calls us to pause and reconnect with God. Silence and stillness can help us realign our priorities and find peace.