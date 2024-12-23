A sweet, simple song of love from a husband and father

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
Jacob Rudd is back with a new single that’s building anticipation for an upcoming album. Today we’re listening to “He Loves Them,” a tender expression of a father and husband’s love from a musician who routinely writes about the things closest to his heart.
The song is a quiet and intimate trip through Rudd’s memories, as he accompanies his own vocals on solo guitar. Showing off his prowess on his instrument, Rudd’s performance impresses with a finger-plucked line that includes quite a bit of quick sliding on the frets. We were especially taken with the way he plays short solos between each verse, all the while continuing the rhythmic plucking, which gives the illusion of two guitars playing at once.
Rudd approaches the song chronologically, with the first verse singing of meeting and marrying his wife. The chorus of “She is the only one for him and he loves her,” is beautiful in its simplicity. An expression of love doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel, but its juxtaposition of the simple sentiment against the seemingly complex guitar accompaniment, as well as the singer dipping into his upper register, makes it feel all the more emotional in its declaration.
As the song progresses, Rudd describes building a family with his wife on a little homestead, enjoying the good times and the bad. The whole time, Rudd continues to reference God’s hand in the mix, reminding the listener God is present with a husband and wife throughout their marriage.
“He Loves Them” has quickly become one of our favorites from Rudd’s songbook, for its fantastic guitar work and lovely sentiments. In the video’s description, the singer notes that the song is currently only available on YouTube, but it will be included on his upcoming album, Fighting for the Kingdom.
Visit Jacob Rudd’s official website to learn more about his upcoming releases, and consider supporting his wonderful musical efforts by joining his support team today.