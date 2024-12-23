So much cruelty in Gaza, Pope Francis laments

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
Pope Francis continues to denounce “so much cruelty” in Gaza. After leading the midday Angelus on December 22, 2024, he again mentioned the situation.
The Pope prayed the midday prayer from his residence on Sunday due to a cold that has been inconveniencing him the last few days. He usually says the prayer from the window of his study overlooking St. Peter's.
On Saturday, with the various directors of offices of the Roman Curia, he also deplored the cruelty of the conflict in Gaza, triggering protests from Israel.
“And with sorrow I think of Gaza, of so much cruelty; of the children machine-gunned, the bombing of schools and hospitals … So much cruelty!” said Pope Francis after the Marian prayer, which was broadcast from his residence in the Vatican.
Already on December 21, in his greetings to the Roman Curia, the Pontiff had spoken of the situation in Gaza, expressing his sorrow that children had been targeted by the bombardment.
Yesterday the [Latin] Patriarch [of Jerusalem] was not allowed into Gaza, as had been promised; and yesterday children were bombed. This is cruelty. This is not war. I wanted to tell you this because it touches my heart.
Hamas had earlier reported the death of seven children in an air strike.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry reacted a few hours later, calling the Pope's words “particularly disappointing,” saying they were “disconnected from the true and factual context of Israel’s fight against jihadist terrorism."
Cardinal Pizzaballa's visit to Gaza
Israel also denied the allegations regarding Cardinal Pizzaballa. “[T]he request made by the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, to enter Gaza was granted, as has been the case in the past and according to his preference,” the Israeli embassy to the Holy See said in a tweet at the end of the day.
As the cardinal frequently goes into Gaza, it seems possible that both accounts are true.
That Sunday morning, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem published a video, indicating that the Italian cardinal had presided over Mass “at the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza as part of his solidarity visit before the joyous Christmas celebrations.”