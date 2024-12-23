Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
The festive season is full of traditions: One of them being a myriad of commercials that reflect this time of year. Whereas in the past companies often focused on the goods or services they were selling, these days they're recognizing the importance of an emotional connection.
This is particularly the case for Charlie's Bar in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, that went viral last year for its powerful message reminding us to reach out in friendship to those who might be lonely at Christmas.
The ad was a resounding success, not only for its beautiful message, but for the fact that is was produced at a minimal cost. And this year the bar has come up with a similarly hard-hitting ad -- in two parts -- that speaks of a widow's first Christmas without her husband.
While the commercial is rather rudimentary in its actual production, the message is priceless. Once more the bar reminds us to care for those who might be suffering in silence: those who might put on a brave face.
It highlights the fact that while Christmas is a time for such joy for many, it can also generate great sorrow for those who are grieving. However, that joy and sustenance can be found -- if to a lesser degree -- when friends and loved ones reach out.
If you click on the video below, you can see the combined ads:
