Pandoro vs. Panettone: The sweetest holiday debate

For Italians and Italian-Americans, no holiday season is complete without the tantalizing aromas of pandoro and panettone. These iconic Christmas desserts have long delighted festive tables — but they’ve also sparked a spirited debate: which is better? Year after year, families and friends passionately argue over their favorite, with no clear winner in sight.
The origins of the rivalry
Both pandoro and panettone hail from Italy and are steeped in tradition. Panettone, the older of the two, originated in Milan during the Renaissance. Its name derives from “pan de Toni” (Toni’s bread), a nod to the baker who, according to legend, created it for Duke Ludovico il Moro’s Christmas feast. Meanwhile, pandoro was born in Verona and gained popularity in the 19th century, inspired by a centuries-old love for gilded, rich pastries like pane d’oro (golden bread).
Despite their shared festive roots, these desserts couldn’t be more different in taste, texture, and style — making them perfect fodder for holiday debates.
What’s the difference?
Panettone is an enriched bread, known for its tall, dome-shaped form and airy, slightly chewy texture. Its dough is studded with candied fruits and raisins, giving it bursts of sweetness and a citrusy zing. Baking panettone is no simple task; it requires a meticulous process involving natural leavening and multiple rises, which can take several days.
In contrast, pandoro is simpler and richer. Shaped like an eight-pointed star and dusted with powdered sugar, it boasts a buttery, cake-like consistency. Unlike panettone, it contains no fruit, making it the go-to choice for those who prefer pure, unadulterated sweetness. Its signature golden hue comes from an abundance of egg yolks, lending it a decadent, melt-in-your-mouth quality.
A heated holiday debate
The pandoro vs. panettone argument isn’t just about dessert — it’s about tradition, nostalgia, and personal preference. Fans of panettone often claim it’s the “true” Christmas dessert, pointing to its historical roots and complex flavor profile. For them, the fruit-and-bread combination is a symbol of abundance and holiday joy.
Pandoro loyalists, on the other hand, champion its simplicity and versatility. With no fruit to contend with, pandoro pairs effortlessly with spreads like mascarpone or Nutella, making it a favorite for younger generations and creative dessert enthusiasts.
Among Italian-Americans, the debate is often supercharged by family ties to specific regions of Italy. Northern Italians typically favor panettone, while those from Verona and its surroundings staunchly defend pandoro. The rivalry spills over to Italian bakeries and markets, which stock their shelves with both options — perhaps a wink at the playful arguments they’ll inspire.
Can we all agree?
Ultimately, the pandoro vs. panettone debate is less about division and more about celebrating Italian culinary tradition. Both desserts honor Italy’s unparalleled ability to elevate humble ingredients into something extraordinary.
Perhaps the best solution is to serve both. After all, Christmas is about coming together, and there’s no sweeter way to unite a table than with a slice of each — whether you prefer the candied treasures of panettone or the buttery elegance of pandoro.
And if the debate continues? That’s just part of the fun. Italians, after all, wouldn’t have it any other way.