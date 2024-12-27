Aleteia
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Bethlehem’s Basilica of the Nativity: A portal to the birth of Christ

BETLEJEM, PALESTYNA

fot. Iwona Flisikowska

Daniel Esparza - published on 12/27/24
Its history intertwines with the Gospel message of humility, peace, and salvation, inviting pilgrims to encounter the divine mystery of Christ’s birth.

The Basilica of the Nativity in Bethlehem, located in the West Bank, Palestine, is one of the most sacred Christian sites in the world. Built over the grotto traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, it stands as the oldest major church in the Holy Land and the site of Christianity’s longest continuously practiced worship. This remarkable basilica, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, tells a story of faith, history, and resistance.

Foundations of faith

The basilica’s roots date back to the reign of Constantine the Great in the 4th century. After his mother, Helena, identified the site during her pilgrimage, Constantine commissioned the original church, completed in 339.

Beneath the church lies the Grotto of the Nativity, where a silver star marks the spot believed to be where Mary gave birth to Jesus, as recorded in the Gospel of Luke: “She wrapped him in cloths and placed him in a manger” (Luke 2:7).

Though the Constantinian structure was damaged during the Samaritan revolts in the 6th century, Emperor Justinian rebuilt it, preserving much of its original design. Over the centuries, the basilica has undergone numerous repairs and additions, particularly during the Crusader era, when ornate mosaics and wall paintings were added.

Unity and division

Today, the basilica is a complex shared by Greek Orthodox, Armenian Apostolic, and Roman Catholic communities. Despite historical tensions, the 1852 “Status Quo” agreement established a delicate balance, ensuring shared responsibility and access. This arrangement reflects the church’s enduring spiritual significance to Christians worldwide.

Pilgrimage through history

The basilica has witnessed countless historical moments, from surviving the Persian invasion of 614 — spared, legend says, due to a mosaic of the Magi in Persian attire — to being a coronation site for Crusader kings. In modern times, it became a focal point of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during a 2002 siege.

The recent comprehensive restoration, initiated in 2013, has revealed hidden treasures like a seventh angel mosaic and restored Justinian-era wooden beams, ensuring the basilica’s legacy endures for generations.

The Grotto: the humblest of settings

Visitors enter the basilica through the “Door of Humility,” a low entrance that requires bowing — a symbolic gesture of reverence. Inside, the Grotto of the Nativity is illuminated by silver lamps and adorned with a 14-point silver star. This sacred site encapsulates the mystery of the Incarnation: God becoming man in the humblest of settings.

BOŻE NARODZENIE W BETLEJEM
AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/East News

Christmas in Bethlehem

Each year, Bethlehem becomes a beacon of celebration as Christian traditions converge. Catholics, Orthodox Christians, and Armenians mark the Nativity on different days, filling Manger Square with processions, hymns, and prayers. Midnight Mass at the Church of St. Catherine, adjacent to the basilica, draws global attention as a symbol of hope and peace.

The Basilica of the Nativity remains a place of profound spiritual connection. Its history intertwines with the Gospel message of humility, peace, and salvation, inviting pilgrims and visitors alike to encounter the divine mystery of Christ’s birth.

Tags:
ArchitectureChurch HistoryHoly LandPilgrimages
