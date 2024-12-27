Use Christmas Mass to reboot your church attendance

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
Regularly going to church is something Catholicss are called to do. However, with the distractions of daily life, people often find excuses for not going to Mass on Sundays. And Fr. David Michael Moses explains how one excuse he hears in particular just doesn't hold up.
In the video posted on his Instagram account, the priest shares how some people say they don't go to church because "people there were sinful and hypocritical." While Fr. David Michael could easily have turned around and pointed out that we shouldn't judge others, he actually provided an analogy that is not only useful, it allows us to reflect on building our own faith.
As he points out, people of all types of strength and fitness go to the gym. Likewise, people of all levels of holiness go to Mass. In both cases, it's by attending regularly that the benefits should pay off! (It's definitely worth listening to his complete explanation below.)
It's important to bear in mind that if a person describes themselves as a "practicing Catholic," it means they practice their faith. The meaning is two-fold: they apply the principles of their faith, but you could also see it in the sense of their trying to perfect it. As they say: practice makes perfect!
So, if you don't usually attend Mass, but you went this Christmas, try using it as a springboard into regular church attendance. And for parishioners who regularly go to Mass, try embracing those who want to celebrate the festive season, and show them how much more there is to celebrate with their faith.