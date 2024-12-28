Pope Francis offers BBC’s ‘Thought for the Day’ (Listen)

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
On December 28, Pope Francis offered BBC's "Thought for the Day." (You can listen to the recording here.)
The Holy Father spoke about kindness, saying that along with hope, it makes a "more beautiful world."
"Hope and kindness touch the very heart of the Gospel," the Pope said.
The news program on Radio 4 features a brief segment on a religious theme and today's was offered by Pope Francis.
Jubilee 2025
The Pope spoke of the Jubilee that he inaugurated on December 24 with the opening of the Holy Door of St. Peter's Basilica.
"It is a period in which we are all called to become pilgrims of hope," he explained.
The Pope encouraged: "Even though we do not know what tomorrow may hold for us, we should not look to the future with pessimism and resignation." A heart with love knows how to see the future with confidence, he assured.
"We choose love, and love makes our hearts fervent and hopeful," he said, calling us to adopt the "gentle gaze of hope."
Opening hearts
The Pope emphasized the power and importance of kindness, saying that it is not a mere "diplomatic strategy."
"Kindness is a form of love that opens hearts to acceptance and helps us all to become more humble," he said.
Regarding the importance of humility, which "lends itself to dialogue" and "generates gratitude," he called on G.K. Chesterton, noting how the British author "invites us to take the elements of life with gratitude, and not for granted."
"I hope that during this Jubilee we can practice kindness as a form of love to connect with others," he said.
Pope Francis concluded with a prayer that the New Year brings us "peace, fellowship, and gratitude."
The Holy Father has offered the Thought for the Day another time, in 2021.