St. Thomas More’s example of maintaining a strong family

In return, his children loved him dearly. Margaret famously pushed her way to him through a potentially violent crowd as he was being paraded through the streets outside the Tower of London as an enemy of the state. She threw her arms around him and held on tightly until he finally convinced her to let him go. One of his very last letters before his death was to her, and in it he declares, “'I never liked your manner toward me better than when you kissed me last, for I love when daughterly love and dear charity hath no leisure to look to worldly courtesy.” To the end, St. Thomas More was complimenting his daughter and declaring how much he loved her.