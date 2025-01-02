New Orleans archbishop responds to terrorist attack

"Our prayers go out to those killed and injured in this morning’s horrific attack on Bourbon Street," the archbishop of New Orleans, Gregory Aymond, said on January 1, hours after a pick-up truck was rammed into crowds on the festive street at the heart of the city's French Quarter.
"This violent act is a sign of utter disrespect for human life. I join with others in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans in offering prayerful support to the victims’ families. I give thanks for the heroic duty of hundreds of law enforcement and medical personnel in the face of such evil."
According to federal investigators, the attack is being labeled a "deliberate act of terror." At least 15 people died and some three dozen others were injured.
After crashing, the driver opened fire, and then was killed in a shootout with police. The driver was a 42-year-old army veteran.
The attack comes days after a similar incident in Germany. On December 20, a man drove an SUV into crowds at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, capital of Saxony-Anhalt, killing at least five people and injuring more than 200. One of those killed was only 9 years old.
Christ responds from the cross
“So many of you have lost everything. I don’t know what to say to you. But the Lord does know what to say to you.
"Some of you have lost part of your families. All I can do is keep silence and walk with you all, with my silent heart.
"Many of you have asked the Lord, ‘Why Lord?’ And to each of you, to your heart, Christ responds with his heart from the Cross.”
~ Pope Francis, 2015