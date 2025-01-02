Open-and-go lesson plan for the feast of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Ready to teach about America's first native-born saint in your homeschool or classroom? Here's a fun lesson with no prep.

Ready to teach about America's first native-born saint in your homeschool or classroom? Here's an engaging lesson that requires almost no preparation. If you don’t have time for all these ideas, just pick one or two that your students will most enjoy.

If your kids like coloring, print a coloring page while the kids watch the video. You can find one here or here, and more if you search “St. Elizabeth Ann Seton coloring page.”

1 Tell the story of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

You can read aloud this biography:

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton was a remarkable woman who lived during America's early days. She was born into a wealthy Protestant family in New York and was a wife and mother of five children. She became Catholic after her husband died, at a time when there were few Catholics in America. A lot of people were unkind to her because she converted, but she wouldn't let anything stop her from following Jesus. She entered religious life and founded the first American religious congregation for women. She is the first American-born saint and the first person to start the Catholic school system in that country.

Or share this 9-minute video that tells her story:

For older children, this well-made 15-minute video provides more historical context.

2 Work and discuss

Working with their hands helps a child retain a lesson. While watching the video or afterward, children can work on the coloring page.

You might also opt to share a drawing tutorial with them. Drawing tutorials are a lot of fun, and this one includes information about St. Elizabeth Ann Seton along with the drawing instructions:

Talk about what you learned while the kids work on the coloring page, or after the drawing tutorial.

Ask:



Did anything surprise you about Mother Seton’s life?



How did she help children?



What were some challenges she had to face?



How did she show courage in following God?



What is something we can do to act like St. Elizabeth Ann Seton?



Is there anything you would like to say to Jesus about St. Elizabeth Ann Seton?

3 Choose an activity

Choose one of these activities for the children to do to finish the lesson.

Write a letter

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton wrote many letters to family and friends. Have children write a letter to someone they care about, seeking to brighten their day and share God’s love, as Mother Seton would have done.

Start a collection box

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton cared deeply for the poor and found many ways to help them. Set up a box where children can collect items to donate to those in need.

Make a recipe from early America

Mother Seton lived in New York and Maryland. Consider making a simple American treat from that era, like cornbread or apple pie. Here is a recipe for an old-fashioned and delicious type of cornbread from Colonial Williamsburg.

4 Ask for her prayers

Light a candle and gather around an image of Mother Seton, perhaps the one your students just drew. Here's a simple prayer to share:

Dear God, Thank you for giving us St. Elizabeth Ann Seton as an example of love and service. Help us to be kind to others and faithful to You, just as she was. Through Christ our Lord, Amen.

For older children, you might share this prayer below that she wrote to be said before receiving Communion:

O, food of Heaven, how my soul longs for you with desire! Seed of Heaven, pledge of its immortality, of that eternity it pants for. Come, come my Jesus, bury yourself within this heart. It shall do its best to preserve that warmth which will bring forth the fruits of eternity. O, Amen. Our Jesus.