Bible taken 17 years ago returned with surprising note

For many Catholics, their Bible is something that they hold dear to their hearts. Whether it's one that has been passed down through the family, or a copy that is full of notes, dog-eared pages, or a familiar scent, the written Word of God is something to cherish.
Therefore, when Catholic convert and popular theologian Dr. Scott Hahn had his taken 17 years ago after he'd given some talks in Fort Worth, he thought he wouldn't see it again.
However, as Hahn recently shared on Facebook, his beloved study Bible -- which is crammed full with notes -- has found its way back to his hands. In the post he details more about the incident, and the importance of his much-loved Bible, as we've written out below:
The return!
Look what showed up unexpectedly in the mail today — along with the note! Someone took my Bible after I’d given a couple of talks in a Fort Wayne parish about seventeen years ago (around April 2007, if memory serves). And now they’ve returned it.
I bought this Study Bible back in 1972 from the Family Bookstore in the South Hills Village Mall, shortly after my young-adult conversion. It contains decades of my personal notes and comments from years in high school, college, seminary, ministry, doctoral studies, teaching — it’s all here.
Before sending it back, the fellow even had it re-glued and rebound — so gone is the grey duct tape that covered it and barely held it together.
Honestly, I never thought I’d see it again. It feels nice to be reunited after seventeen years.
It’s like the return of the prodigal son, only better. I got a Bible back and a brother. Thanks be to God.
Alongside the image of the thoroughly studied Bible, Hahn also shared the letter was placed in the parcel:
"Please forgive me for taking your Bible 20 years ago. I ask for your forgiveness, I went to confession and received absolution and the priest told me to return the Bible. It was the right thing to do. God Bless"
Hahn's message inspires in so many ways: Firstly, there is no time limit for doing the right thing; also, the immense power in going to confession and seeking forgiveness; and finally, we should never lose hope in others -- a message that should resonate even louder in this Jubilee Year of Hope.