Why would the Vatican meddle in science? To correct it?

Some argued that sound judgement, and indeed science, stood against polygenism. In 1680 Morgan Godwyn published a book called The Negro’s & Indians Advocate, Suing for their Admission into the Church. In it, he noted that different species do not beget fertile offspring. A horse and an ass, for example, can beget offspring, namely a mule, but that offspring is sterile. Godwyn wrote that, if different races were different species like horses and asses, then the people of mixed race, “must, like the Mules... be for ever Barren.” They could not procreate. But, Godwyn said, the contrary is seen daily. “Mixed race” people certainly have children. Thus, humans are of one family, whatever “race” they may be. That was just a fact of science. (Godwyn also noted that Catholic missionaries recognized the unity of humankind, and would even portray Jesus as black.)