Saints to bring us closer to Christ in January

Wise men still seek him: This January, draw close to the angels with Melchior, Balthasar, Caspar… and St. John Bosco!
At the start of January, we make resolutions and seek improvements. In the first week of January, the Church reminds us of the most important possible resolution: to seek the light of Christ, just as the three wise men sought the Christ Child on the feast of the Epiphany, traditionally January 6.
And so, January begins with Melchior, Balthasar, and Caspar along with the angels honoring the Christ Child … and it closes on January 31 with the feast day of St. John Melchior Bosco, who dedicated his life to taking care of children for the love of Christ, and who gave counsel frequently on the importance of our angels.
St. John Bosco (1815-1888) popularly called Don Bosco, is a saint who was a priest; and the founder of the Salesian Order. He was famous for his kindness to youth. He was only two years old when his father died, leaving his mother widowed and raising her three sons alone.
While himself still a poor child, John felt the call to help other poor children. He was also known for juggling, which captivated the attention of other children who would join him for prayer and catechism lessons. He had boundless energy as he worked to help alleviate the suffering of poor and abandoned boys in Turin, Italy.
Ironically, although himself fatherless, he was a father to so many. Through his efforts, a school and church were built where he educated these boys, gave them religious instruction and a loving home. His mother, “Mama Margaret,” worked with John side by side and helped him with this boarding school for boys.
A fun fact is that St. John Bosco’s middle name was “Melchior” which means “king” or “light,” and is traditionally the name of one of the three Kings who brought gold, frankincense, and myrrh to honor Jesus.
Melchior is remembered as the bearer of the gold, which symbolically honored the kingship of Christ; Balthasar brought frankincense which honored Christ’s divinity and our call to worship him and to pray. In the book of Revelation, frankincense represents our prayers rising before God. Caspar brought Myrrh, a spice used to prepare the bodies of the dead, but also to heal wounds. It is a spice recalling mercy and honoring the Word become Flesh, God incarnate, in his quest to give his life as a ransom for us.
Melchior, Balthasar, and Caspar followed a star to give homage to the newborn King. Herod sent for these three magi and told them to send word to him when they found the child. The three wise men followed the star to Bethlehem over the place where the Holy Family was gathered and were “overjoyed at seeing the star and ... saw the child with Mary his mother. They prostrated themselves and did him homage” (MT 2:10-11).
The three magi were “warned in a dream” (MT 2:12) not to report back to Herod, so instead returned to their home country by taking another direction. In the very next verse, “the angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream and said, ‘Rise, take the child and his mother, flee to Egypt…’”
It was an angel who counseled Joseph; the three magi were surely guided by the angels on their return trip home so as not to attract the evil attention of Herod. Classically, nativity scenes often feature the Holy Family, Three Wise Men, and one or more angels. The angels are an important part of our faith story that are too-often forgotten.
“Wise men still seek Him,” is a popular quote often heard around the time of the feast of the Epiphany. This January, we can learn so much from the counsel of a very wise man, St. John Melchior Bosco, who sought Christ in every moment of the day.
Wisdom from Don Bosco
Here are three quotes from him to inspire us:
1) “Be good. This will make your angel happy. When sorrows or misfortunes -- physical or spiritual -- afflict you, turn to your guardian angel with strong trust and he will help you.”
2) "Be ever more convinced that your guardian angel is really present, that he is ever at your side. St. Frances of Rome always saw him standing before her, his arms clasped ... his eyes uplifted to Heaven; but at the slightest failing, he would cover his face as in shame, and at times turn his back to her.”
3) “Remember that you have an angel as a companion, guardian and friend. If you wish to please Jesus and Mary, obey your guardian angel’s inspirations. When tempted, invoke your angel. He is more eager to help you than you are to be helped! Take courage and pray because your guardian angel also will pray for you, and your prayers will be answered. Ignore the devil, and do not be afraid of him; he trembles and flees at your guardian angel’s sight.”
Don Bosco loved to frequently quote this Psalm: “He has given his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways. Upon their hands they shall bear thee up, lest thou dash thy foot against a stone.” (Ps. 90, 11-12) What a hopeful and beautiful reminder!
Tuesday is the of the week day the Catholic Church dedicates to the Guardian Angels. Consider saying extra prayers to your Guardian Angel on Tuesday and offering up an extra sacrifice on that day of the week. Or, following the example of Don Bosco, give to a charity that takes care of children.
Saints Melchior, Caspar, Balthasar, pray for us! Guardian angels, protect us! St. John Bosco, wise saint and friend of the angels, pray for us!