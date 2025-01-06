When do you take your Christmas tree down?

Traditions surrounding the Christmas tree have gradually changed over the past 100 years.
In the past, Christmas trees were typically only put-up in the home on Christmas Eve, and then left for about a month into January.
Ever since Western culture adopted the Christmas tree as a secular symbol of Christmas, the traditions have changed.
Some families introduce the Christmas tree in November, and take it down immediately on December 26.
This secular tradition does not have any connection to the Catholic liturgical year, but is more focused on what has become the "mainstream" Christmas season.
Liturgical guidelines
If you are looking for guidelines from the Catholic Church regarding your Christmas tree, the clearest answer comes from the USCCB"
The liturgical season of Christmas begins with the vigil Masses on Christmas Eve and concludes on the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord. During this season, we celebrate the birth of Christ into our world and into our hearts, and reflect on the gift of salvation that is born with him…including the fact that he was born to die for us.
This is where it can get a little more confusing as the Baptism of the Lord is a moveable feast, depending on the day when Epiphany falls in the Roman calendar.
For those dioceses that celebrate Epiphany on January 6, the Baptism of the Lord falls on the Sunday after it. In other places where Epiphany is celebrated on the first Sunday that falls from January 2 through January 8, then the Baptism of the Lord could occur either on the following Sunday, or on a Monday (this happens if Epiphany is celebrated on January 7 or 8).
The latest that the Baptism of the Lord can occur is January 13. Ordinary Time starts on the day after this feast.
If you want to celebrate the historical Christmas cycle, it extends even past the Baptism of the Lord. Traditionally the feast of Candlemas (the Presentation of the Lord) occurs on February 2 and marked the final conclusion of the Christmas cycle.
Essentially, it is up to each family to discern when to take down your Christmas tree. The Church provides some guidance, but each family is free to adjust their personal traditions as they see fit.