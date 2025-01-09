Explaining the Jubilee Year to children: A parent’s guide

Sharing the Jubilee Year with our children can help us feel rooted in our true identity as God's beloved sons and daughters.

You might have heard that Pope Francis announced 2025 as a “Jubilee Year.” And maybe you wondered, “What does that mean, exactly?”

You’re not the only one. While the Jubilee Year is an ancient practice with roots in the Old Testament, it comes around rarely enough that many of us don’t quite understand.

Let’s take a look at the background history. Then let’s see how we can bring home the message of this year to our own families (or classrooms, if you’re a teacher or catechist).

Understanding the Biblical roots

The Jubilee — or "Holy Year" — is a Catholic event now celebrated every 25 years. It is inspired by a Jewish tradition. In the Old Testament, the Law of Moses established a "year of grace" every 50 years, during which all slaves were freed, all debts were forgiven, and the land was left to rest.

You can see how the concept comes directly from Scripture, not only from the Old Testament but also from the New:

Jesus of Nazareth, going back one day to the synagogue of his home town, stood up to read (cf. Lk 4:16-30). Taking the book of the Prophet Isaiah, he read this passage: "The Spirit of the Lord God is upon me, because the Lord has anointed me to bring good tidings to the afflicted; he has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to those who are bound; to proclaim the year of the Lord's favor" (61:1-2).

This “year of the Lord’s favor” is a helpful way to understand the Jubilee. As Pope John Paul II explained in Tertio Millennio Adveniente, “the Jubilee was a time dedicated in a special way to God.”

It was “meant to restore equality among all the children of Israel, offering new possibilities to families which had lost their property and even their personal freedom,” and “was meant to restore social justice.”

This mission of restoration and renewal remains at the heart of the Jubilee celebration.

Victor Jiang | Shutterstock

What to tell our children

Here’s how you can explain it to your children or students:

Every 25 years, the Church holds a special celebration called a Jubilee Year. 2025 is one of these years! Since ancient times, God’s followers would have a year that was especially dedicated to God. It was a time of forgiveness and rest: People would give back things that were taken from someone else, and farmers would leave their fields to rest and not plant anything. This rest gave them time to focus on relationships with God and other people. Why did they need a special year for this? Well, sometimes we all need to “reset” anything that has gone off course. Like someone driving a car or steering a ship, sometimes we can drift away from where we’re supposed to be going in life. The Jubilee Year is a time to get back on track, all together, as one big Church family around the world. The Jubilee helps us remember that we’re on our way toward Heaven. We can live right now like people whose eyes are fixed on the goal of Heaven. The Jubilee reminds us to walk with Jesus every day.

How can we practice the Jubilee Year at home?

Here are a few practical suggestions. You can talk them over with your children or students and choose which to do.

1 Grant forgiveness

Is there anyone against whom we are holding a grudge? The Jubilee Year is the perfect time to extend the olive branch. Invite that classmate over for a play date, ask that friend to play next time you see them at the playground, or write a note expressing forgiveness and friendship.

2 Make a pilgrimage

Pilgrimages are memorable for kids and can be a lot of fun, while also enriching faith. Here’s how one family made a mini-pilgrimage, but any visit to a holy site works. You might start with a day trip to the cathedral of your local parish.

3 Practice works of mercy as a family

Not sure how to put these into action with your kids? Check out our list of 10 Ways to practice the works of mercy with young kids.

4 Go to Confession

Asking God for forgiveness is a natural part of the Jubilee Year. Here’s what to know if you haven’t been to Confession in a while.

5 Make a list of reasons for hope

The 2025 Jubilee has the theme “Pilgrims of Hope, announced in a papal bull called “Spes Non Confundit,” that is, “Hope does not disappoint” (Rom 5:5). Scripture urges us to “Always be ready to give an explanation to anyone who asks you for a reason for your hope” (1 Peter 3:15). Writing a list together can lead to a great conversation about our hope in Christ.

6 Learn about the Holy Door

Children will enjoy the tangible symbol of the special door that is closed up with bricks and only opened every 25 years. You can read all about the “Porta Sancta” here. Look up pictures or a virtual tour of it together.

For pilgrims who cannot travel to Rome, bishops around the world are expected to designate their cathedrals or a popular Catholic shrine as special places of prayer for Holy Year pilgrims. You might contact your diocese and find out if there is a local Jubilee prayer site you can visit.

Remembering who we are

This Jubilee Year is a time for all of us to rediscover our true identity as God's children and grow together in faith with our families.

Pope Francis said the 2025 Jubilee is a time to “rekindle our hope,” not only for our children but also for ourselves.