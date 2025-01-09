How to thrive in a job that feels meaningless

If you feel frustrated at work, here are few points you should consider to find value in the role you play every day.

As the new year begins, it’s natural to reflect on our careers. Maybe you’re craving a change — a fresh start in a role that excites and challenges you. But sometimes, the reality is that we need to stay where we are for now. Whether it’s due to financial obligations, personal commitments, or simply not having appropriate qualifications, we don’t always have the option to leap into something new right away.

It's therefore imperative to make the most of the jobs we have, even when they’re not ideal. It might seem easier said than done, yet the answer lies in finding purpose in what we do and approaching our work with intention. When we shift our mindset and bring a sense of meaning to our daily tasks, even the most routine work can feel more fulfilling.

Catholics can take inspiration from their faith to find this meaning in a number of ways:

Look to the Holy Family

Mary, Joseph, and young Jesus provide a wonderful example in finding meaning in their everyday tasks. While of course we tend to look at this sacred family for their pivotal role in Christianity, their story is also a tale of hard work, teamwork, and resilience.

Mary, a seemingly ordinary woman going about her day, suddenly faced life-changing news — and her response was one of courage and action. Joseph, a humble craftsman, worked tirelessly to support his family, despite the challenges they faced. And Jesus, before he ever inspired millions, spent years learning and perfecting carpentry. Their lives, much like ours, were a blend of hard work, care for loved ones, and a willingness to adapt and grow.

The rhythm of work and rest

You may be familiar with the monk's motto: Ora et labora, or “Pray and work.” While the literal meaning would mean that work becomes an occasion for prayer, it also allows us to integrate effort with intention. When we’re fully present in our work, it becomes more than a series of tasks; it can be a way to ground ourselves and connect with God.

This mindset helps us remember that work should serve people, not the other way around, as pointed out by Pope John Paul II. Whether you're leading a team, managing a household, pursuing a creative passion, or performing a seemingly mundane task, the work you do can become an opportunity to reflect, grow, and even find joy.

Is work a burden or an opportunity?

It’s true that work isn’t always glamorous. Sometimes it’s exhausting, repetitive, or just plain frustrating. However, every job — whether it’s creative and exciting, or mundane and thankless — can carry a sense of purpose.

In a way, there are two sides to our jobs: Firstly, it’s a necessary part of life, a way to meet needs and get things done. But on the other, it’s also an opportunity for growth and connection. Even the toughest jobs can teach us something about patience, perseverance, and care for others.

Finding purpose in every task

Ultimately, every bit of work we do contributes to the bigger picture of our lives. Whether it’s building something tangible, helping someone in need, or simply finishing a chore, every task holds value. The key is to approach it with love — for yourself, for the people you’re helping, or for the goals you’re working toward.