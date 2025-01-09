Archbishop José H. Gomez will preside at three special Masses for the victims of the Southern California fires and first responders.
Several wildfires have been raging around Los Angeles, burning some 30,000 acres and leaving at least five persons dead. More than 2,000 homes and other structures have been damaged, and tens of thousands of residents have had to evacuate.
At least one church of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles – Corpus Christi in Pacific Palisades – appeared to be totally destroyed by fire and its school damaged. More than 60 Catholic schools in the archdiocese were closed.
According to Angelus News, Corpus Christi parish is located in the heart of Pacific Palisades, an affluent neighborhood between Santa Monica and Malibu on the west side of Los Angeles.
“It was built in the 1950s and has long been home to several Hollywood celebrities, sports stars, and other famous Angelenos,” the archdiocesan news outlet said.
Angelus News reported Thursday that several churches were opening their doors to fire evacuees. “We have dozens and dozens of parishioners and school families who have lost everything,” said Merrick Siebenaler, director of parish life at St. Monica’s in Santa Monica, which offered evacuees from the nearby Palisades Fire a place to freshen up, get snacks, and charge their devices.
Mass in cathedral
Two special Masses were to be offered on Thursday, January 9: at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles at 12:10 p.m. in English, and a bilingual Mass at Mission San Gabriel at 6 p.m.
The third Mass was scheduled for Friday, January 10, at 5:30 p.m. at Incarnation Church in Glendale.
The Masses will be livestreamed on the @LACatholics social channels and at https://lacatholics.org/california-fires/.
The Archdiocese is in the process of assessing the damage and impact of the fires on Catholic parishes and schools and will be sharing updates on https://lacatholics.org/california-fires/ and @lacatholics social channels. Angelus News, the multimedia news magazine for the Archdiocese, is also providing updates and coverage online and on its social channels @Angelusnews.
A special fund to be used directly to support parishes and schools impacted by the fires is being created by the Archdiocese and will be available for all who wish to donate at https://lacatholics.org/california-fires/.