7 Ways Catholics can live more sustainably in 2025

If your New Year resolutions include adding a little more sustainability to your daily life, here are 7 simple ways to get started.

Our call from God to be stewards of his creation has never been more urgent.

As Catholics, we can lead by example in caring for our common home. Many already are: Don’t miss these inspiring stories of Catholic sustainability efforts around the world.

Going green is more important to me than ever, now that I’m a mom. I want my kids to know I did my best to take care of the planet they will inherit.

1 Skip single-use plastics

Ack, maybe this is a tough one. They’re so convenient! But I’m determined to cut back, so my kids got cute reusable sandwich and snack bags for Christmas to use for packed lunches.

We also use these reusable pouches for applesauce and yogurt when we’re on the go. (They last forever! I bought them in 2019 and they’re still going strong.)

2 Fix things instead of throwing them away

There’s a growing international trend of holding a “repair cafe” for people to help each other fix things instead of throwing them away. What a great concept! Maybe you can start one at your parish.

On a smaller scale, mend rips in clothing and stuffed animals instead of tossing or replacing them. Even if you’re not handy with tools, you can make simple repairs. (I’m all thumbs, but I fix a lot with my trusty super glue!)

3 Grow a garden (or tend a plant)

Plants clean the air we breathe, removing pollutants and purifying our living spaces. Keep a plant in your home, cultivate a garden in your yard or on your balcony, or volunteer at a community garden or conservatory.

4 Give up meat on Fridays and reduce food waste

Meatless Mondays are in, but Catholics were giving up meat once a week before it was cool. Going back to this traditional penance is not only a good spiritual discipline but also helps the planet.

I’m also looking for ways to reduce food waste. My sister recently told me about “scrappy cooking,” in which people use “food scraps” in creative ways. My new resolution is to wash potatoes and carrots instead of peeling them. (The peel is the most nutritious part anyway!)

5 Start a compost

Composting turns food scraps that otherwise would go in the landfill into a nutritious fertilizer for your garden or houseplants. You might be able to set it up in a common area of your dorm or apartment building, and get the whole building on board with composting.

6 Drive less

Carpool with a friend, catch a bus or train, rent a bike, or walk. Bonus: Walking and biking are good for your body, not just the planet.

7 Borrow or buy secondhand before buying new

My friend group has a great practice of passing around hand-me-downs. One friend saves her daughter’s outgrown clothing for my girls, while I save nice outfits that no longer fit my son for another local pal. It’s so nice to get a big box full of cute outfits on which we didn’t spend a cent!

Not just clothing, but strollers, baby gear, toys, and lots of other useful items make the rounds. Some churches have thrift shops to make the hand-me-down process even easier. You might also organize a clothing swap for your group of friends.