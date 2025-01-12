Confession provides many graces beyond absolution of sins

Many of us go to confession simply to have our sins absolved by God through the meditation of the priest.
While this is certainly the primary grace of the sacrament, there are many more graces that are given if we are open to them.
Strengthened in faith
St. Francis de Sales explains some of these additional graces in his book, Introduction to the Devout Life:
[I]n confession you do not only receive absolution for your...sins, but you also receive great strength to help you in avoiding them henceforth, clearer light to discover your failings, and abundant grace to make up whatever loss you have incurred through those faults. You exercise the graces of humility, obedience, simplicity and love, and by this one act of confession you practice more virtue than in any other.
This is one of the reasons why some people choose to go to confession on a regular basis, even if they do not have mortal sins on their soul.
Certainly God will forgive any venial sins, but he will also provide those extra graces in hopes of preventing future sin from occurring.
The Catechism of the Catholic Church also provides a list of additional spiritual benefits:
Reconciliation with God is thus the purpose and effect of this sacrament. For those who receive the sacrament of Penance with contrite heart and religious disposition, reconciliation "is usually followed by peace and serenity of conscience with strong spiritual consolation." Indeed the sacrament of Reconciliation with God brings about a true "spiritual resurrection," restoration of the dignity and blessings of the life of the children of God, of which the most precious is friendship with God.
While Catholics are only required to go to confession at least once a year, or when conscious of mortal sin, frequent use of this sacrament can bolster our faith in a powerful way.