Aleteia
Aleteia Premium
News
Inspiring Stories
Voices & Views
Lifestyle
Spirituality
Issues & Implications
For Her
Church
Art & Culture
Travel
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

How St. Hilary of Poitiers was an example of reconciliation

SAINT HILARY

Public domain

whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
Philip Kosloski - published on 01/12/25
whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
St. Hilary sought to defend the faith against heretical ideas, but at the same time, he dealt charitably with those he encountered.

When faced with individuals promoting false ideas about Christ and the Church, it can be tempting to villainize those people and have no mercy towards them.

St. Hilary of Poitiers lived during a time when there were many heretical ideas floating around in the Church and he did what he could with his writing to defend the truth.

Truth and mercy

Pope Benedict XVI praised St. Hilary's heroic writings in a general audience he gave in 2007:

Banished to Phrygia in present-day Turkey, Hilary found himself in contact with a religious context totally dominated by Arianism. Here too, his concern as a Pastor impelled him to work strenuously to re-establish the unity of the Church on the basis of right faith as formulated by the Council of Nicea. To this end he began to draft his own best-known and most important dogmatic work: De Trinitate (On the Trinity). 

In particular, Pope Benedict XVI highlighted St. Hilary's merciful attitude towards those who believed in these heresies:

Ever adamant in opposing the radical Arians, St Hilary showed a conciliatory spirit to those who agreed to confess that the Son was essentially similar to the Father, seeking of course to lead them to the true faith, according to which there is not only a likeness but a true equality of the Father and of the Son in divinity. This too seems to me to be characteristic: the spirit of reconciliation that seeks to understand those who have not yet arrived and helps them with great theological intelligence to reach full faith in the true divinity of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Instead of condemning his opponents to Hell, St. Hilary tried to work with them and show them the truth.

His main goal was not in defeating them, but in bringing them into the fullness of the Catholic Church.

Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!

Tags:
CharityPope Benedict XVISaints
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you. Please make a tax-deductible donation today!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

banner image
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Newsletter
Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!