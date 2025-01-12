At the foot of Castel Sant'Angelo, volunteers in green uniforms are reminding all Jubilee pilgrims wishing to take the specially-designed route to “remain silent during the pilgrimage.” Fr. Romain (a Marist priest), in charge of pastoral care at the French parish of St. Mary of Lyon, delivers this message with a certain firmness to the 45 ninth graders he is accompanying on a four-day pilgrimage to Rome. In just a few minutes, the excitement of being among classmates in the Eternal City under a beautiful winter sun gradually gave way to a beautiful contemplation. “It's beautiful to live this moment in silence,” says one of the chaperones.
With priests in procession
Alongside them, five priests joined the procession. They are Claretian missionaries, also known as Sons of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, who follow the rule created in the 19th century by the Catalan founder St. Anthony Mary Claret. They all live in Rome, in the generalate of their order. Today is their monthly retreat day, during which they take time “to get closer to the home of their faith,” explains Fr. José Enrique, a 35-year-old Sevillian who joined this congregation in 2011, with a gentle smile. He introduces his four brothers in religion, of various ages and origins (Nigeria, Italy, El Salvador, and Puerto Rico).
A volunteer brings the cross to Fr. Romain, who explains that the young people will take turns carrying it along the route set up by the Jubilee organization. A special walkway has been set up for pilgrims from the Castel Sant'Angelo to the entrance of St. Peter's Basilica.
Avoiding the swarm of tourists — but not the security checks — the schoolchildren, followed a few meters further on by the five Claretians, move forward slowly. They alternate being in silence, listening to readings, and singing, which the young people take up timidly.
As the group enters St. Peter's Square, a guide explains the meaning of the two great “arms” of Bernini’s colonnade, symbols of the Church's welcome to all humanity. “This is a time for you to give thanks to the Lord for all the beautiful things he offers you,” she says.
In the ranks of students, no one chatters, and the schoolchildren's contemplation touches the five Claretians who follow them and take up the group's prayers in their respective languages.
Walking through the Holy Door
Singing “Je bénirai le Seigneur” (“I will bless the Lord”), the procession passes the tourists who have simply come to visit the basilica. “As we pass through the Holy Door, we follow all those who have gone before us in the Church, all the saints,” explains Fr. Romain, before a guide launches into a Litany of the Saints. And after a quarter-hour's walk, punctuated by short stops to listen to a psalm or meditation, the group is already in front of the Holy Door.
“This is a personal moment, and I invite you to live it deeply within yourself,” advised the priest guide.
It is thus in prayerful silence that they cross the last several feet. A student kneels and makes the Sign of the Cross, and a Claretian priest stops on the threshold to touch the door. Inside the basilica, the group continues to follow the cross, now drowned in a crowd of visitors, and finally reaches the heart of the basilica, the Confessio.
Explaining the history of this place, which tradition and numerous historical clues point to as the tomb of St. Peter, Fr. Romain invites the students to recite the Creed. He then allows them to disperse into small groups to tour the basilica, before continuing with the program of their trip, which is to take them to visit the church of St. Louis of the French in the afternoon.
For the Claretians, the day's retreat continues. “It was the first time I'd passed through a holy door,” says Fr. José Enrique before leaving us, his face lit up with a big smile.