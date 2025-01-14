A new look at the Galileo case, from the Vatican Observatory

A full picture of the role that scientific objections played in the Vatican’s actions against heliocentrism and Galileo is not yet available. More study is needed to better understand the extent to which scientific arguments such as Brahe’s, bolstered by the work of astronomers such as Scheiner, motivated those actions. The parallels between the heliocentrism and evolution cases suggest, however, that what went on in the Galileo case in the early 17th century was similar to what went on in the evolution case in the late 19th century — when scientific questions, combined with the idea that the natural sense of biblical words should not be abandoned unless necessary, were significant considerations for the Church authorities who were trying to evaluate a complex scientific question. Why would anyone consider reinterpreting Scripture for what seemed at the time to be a weak theory?