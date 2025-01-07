Did (and does) the Church oppose the science of evolution?

The Vatican’s process for wrestling with the idea of evolution was, in essence, a committee of men who lacked the time, expertise, and commitment really necessary to address the matter at hand. As imperfect as this process was, it is difficult to envision better processes, or to envision no processes. Many people today view evolution as emblematic of “conflict between science and religion,” but if today a scientific idea arose that was promising yet unverified, and that had “race”-based implications for who was fully human and who was not, what would happen? Panels and committees would be formed; reports would be issued; harsh words would be said — outside of religion. There would be consequences to individuals much like what the Vatican could dish out in the late 19th century. The process would be imperfect. Modern processes for dealing with consequential scientific ideas, whether they involve the development of weapons or the response to deadly diseases, have been imperfect — like the Vatican’s discussion of evolution at the end of the 19th century.