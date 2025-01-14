Sister Clare Crockett, now a Servant of God, gave a relatable testimony of goodness and simplicity. By following her example we can learn to follow God's will.

Sister Clare Crockett might one day be a canonized saint. It's early to say, as her cause of canonization only opened this week -- on January 12 in Spain.

Still, what is known about her life has already become a source of inspiration and spiritual lessons, both for those who are in religious life and for all lay people who seek to live with authenticity, love, and dedication.

It's all or nothing!

This young woman reminds us that it’s worth giving everything to serve the One who fills all in all. She chose to give herself completely to God, in everything she did, without giving up her joy; today she invites us to do the same, whatever our calling may be.

"Stop looking at all the things that make you sad and look at all the beautiful things you have around you. Always smile, even if it’s hard!"

Below, we share with you some of her key teachings to happily follow the call that God gives us:

1 The power of personal conversion

Her conversion was radical: from being a young woman seeking fame in the world of show business, she went on to find the profound meaning of her existence in God. The book Alone with Christ Alone quotes her as recognizing that she had spent most of her life wanting to be the center of attention. After her conversion, however, she wanted to be humble. She wanted to abandon herself completely to the Lord and love him with all her being.

Tip: Don't be afraid to follow God's voice, and to do what He asks of you and what He calls you to. Just like Clare, simply trust and open your arms to Him!

2 Live with joy and gratitude in the present

Although Clare faced many difficulties, her life was marked by deep joy. This joy didn’t depend on external circumstances, but on her relationship with God and her daily self-giving.

Tip: Find joy in every moment — even in difficulties — knowing that it’s all part of God's loving plan. He never makes mistakes and always seeks our greater good!

3 Being faithful in small things

For Sister Clare, serving God wasn’t just about doing great things, but about being faithful in small everyday actions, as Jesus taught; the ones that often go unnoticed. She lived simply, dedicating every action to God, without seeking recognition.

This approach teaches us that the joy of living God's call is not in seeking spectacular things, but in being faithful in what God has entrusted to us, no matter how small it may seem.

Tip: Be faithful in what God has entrusted to you today, in what you’re called to do now, without expecting great rewards or recognition.

4 Cultivating a personal relationship with God

Clare lived with a deep prayer life and personal contact with God. Her joy came from knowing that she was not alone, but that she was walking with God in her mission.

For her, prayer wasn’t just a moment of the day, but a constant attitude of communion with God. This closeness with God gave her peace and helped her to maintain her joy, even in difficult moments. She would say when praying, “Lord, today you can ask me for everything.”

Tip: Devote time to your relationship with God through prayer, meditation, and worship. This will give you the strength and peace to live your vocation with joy.