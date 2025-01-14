In a recent address celebrating the 65th anniversary of the Spanish Cooperativa Virgen de las Angustias, Pope Francis said a few words on the power of collaboration and compassion. He praised the cooperative for embodying the values of its namesake — Nuestra Señora de las Angustias, Our Lady of Sorrows, or more literally, Our Lady of Agonies.
The Holy Father encouraged them to serve others with the care of a mother, inspired by Mary’s example of love and faith in the face of sorrow.
The Pope suggested that the image of the table represents a "task" for us -- to figuratively place on that table all the sufferings of the world.
"That table, where Jesus lies, is presented to us as a task: to place on the table [...] the pain of the world that Jesus carried to Calvary," he said.
This message resonates deeply in Granada, a city where devotion to its patroness is as enduring as its storied past. From its time as the crown jewel of Muslim Al-Andalus to its transformation into a Christian stronghold after the Reconquista, Granada’s identity has been shaped by strength and renewal. At the heart of this journey stands its cathedral, a sacred building that invites the faithful to unite their struggles with Mary’s own.
A jewel of faith and art
The cathedral’s Capilla de la Virgen de las Angustias is a masterpiece of Andalusian Rococo. The retablo, crafted by José de Bada y Parejo between 1737 and 1741, is constructed from striking red, green, and black marble. Its elegant horizontal proportions are balanced by estípites – tall tapering columns that draw the eye upward – a matter of both architectural grandeur and theological symbolism.
The centerpiece of the retablo is the Virgin herself, sculpted by Agustín Vera Moreno. Unlike traditional representations of the Pietà, where Mary cradles the body of Jesus, this image presents Christ lying on a marble table, recalling an altar. This unique composition invites believers to see Mary not only as a grieving mother but as a participant in Christ’s redemptive sacrifice.
Flanking the Virgin are four saints tied to Granada’s Christian heritage: San Cecilio, its legendary first bishop; San Gregorio Bético, a Hispanic-Roman Church Father and scholar; San Pedro Pascual, a martyred bishop during the city’s Islamic period; and Santo Tomás de Villanueva, an Augustinian friar known for his tireless service to the poor.
A layered iconography
The chapel’s design layers themes of Mary’s sorrow, Christ’s Passion, and Granada’s own spiritual legacy. Above the Virgin is a mosaic of the Santa Faz (Holy Face of Christ), evoking the veil of Veronica, while the altar’s sagrario door is adorned with jasper mosaics of St. Anthony Abbot.
The stained-glass windows depict Marian and Passion themes, with the central pane illustrating the Annunciation. This moment, when Mary accepts God’s call with her humble “Fiat,” prefigurates her later willingness to endure the pain of the Passion for the sake of humanity’s salvation.
A reflection of Granada’s history
Granada’s devotion to Nuestra Señora de las Angustias is deeply entwined with its historical identity. After the city’s incorporation into the Christian kingdoms, Marian devotion became a unifying force, offering solace, guidance, and inspiration to a community navigating profound cultural and religious change. Mary’s role as the sorrowful yet steadfast mother resonated deeply, solidifying her as the city’s patroness.
A call to compassion
Pope Francis’ encouragement to the Cooperativa Virgen de las Angustias is a reminder that this devotion is not merely a historical or artistic legacy — it is a call to action. The Virgin’s sorrow is a witness to the transformative power of love in the face of pain. As Francis urged, believers are called to emulate her, serving others with the same tenderness and care.
For those who visit Granada, a pilgrimage to the Basilica of Nuestra Señora de las Angustias is an invitation to encounter this profound Marian devotion. Here, the sorrow of the Virgin transforms into hope, inspiring all to embrace suffering with faith and to serve others with the heart of a mother.