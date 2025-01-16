5 Incredible Catholic sites not to miss in Missouri

The Show-Me State holds remarkable treasures of faith and history that tell the story of Catholicism in America's heartland.

Missouri might not be the first place that comes to mind for a Catholic pilgrimage. But the Show-Me State holds remarkable treasures of faith that tell the story of Catholicism in America's heartland.

From soaring cathedrals to historic chapels, here are sites not to miss next time you find yourself in Missouri.

Note: Always check current visiting hours and Mass schedules before planning your trip, as times may vary seasonally.

1 National Shrine of Mary, Mother of the Church, Laurie

Overlooking Lake of the Ozarks, this peaceful shrine features a 14-foot stainless steel sculpture of Our Lady, and a Rosary walk with stunning lake views.

The outdoor Mother's Wall of Life lists thousands of mothers' names, making it a touching tribute to maternal love and faith.

Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis in St. Louis, Missouri photo.eccles | Shutterstock

2 Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, St. Louis

Known as the “Rome of the West,” this magnificent cathedral, seat of the St. Louis Archdiocese, houses the largest collection of mosaic art in the Western Hemisphere.

Its 83,000 square feet of tiny tiles create stunning biblical scenes and saints' portraits that will leave you breathless.

Visit during the morning if you can, when sunlight streams through the windows, making the gold tiles shimmer like stars.

3 The Shrine of St. Rose Philippine Duchesne, St. Charles

This shrine is a lasting tribute to the remarkable French missionary who brought formal education and a zeal for sharing the love of God to the Missouri frontier in 1818.

The tiny cabin where she prayed for hours, earning her the Native American nickname "Woman Who Prays Always," has been preserved. Her tomb draws pilgrims seeking her intercession for grace to pray without ceasing.

4 Old Cathedral, St. Louis

The Parish of St. Louis, King of France – known fondly as the “Old” Cathedral – is an intimate part of St. Louis history. The Old Cathedral is one of the most historic buildings in St. Louis with roots dating back to 1764.

The church remained a place of peace and comfort as the centuries brought many important events and changes. The parish has survived waves of cholera, fire, arson attempts, urban development that began with the westward migration of thousands of Americans, the Civil War and World War I and II.

Don’t miss the museum with many artifacts from the early days of St. Louis, and try to attend Mass with the active parish community that still worships here, in the shadow of the Gateway Arch.

5 Old St. Vincent's Church, Cape Girardeau

This architectural marvel showcases rare English Gothic Revival style. Built in 1851, its twin spires have survived floods, Civil War battles, and even an earthquake. Don’t miss the more than 100 medieval-design plaster masks, portraying characters from the Miracle and Mystery plays.

BONUS SITE Oldest Church in Missouri

Old St. Ferdinand Shrine in Florissant, Missouri, is the oldest church of any denomination in the 1804 Louisiana Purchase Territory.

This historic site includes not only the church building but also a convent, rectory, museum, gift shop and schoolhouse!

While the buildings are no longer in use as religious facilities, they have been preserved as a museum, showing visitors what life was like in the 1800s frontier.