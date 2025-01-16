An Ecuadorian Marian devotion finds a new home in Australia

Religious devotions have a way of crossing borders, adapting to new cultures, and inspiring believers in unexpected places. One such devotion, Our Lady of Good Success, rooted in 16th-century Ecuador, is now flourishing thousands of miles away in Sydney, Australia.
According to CatholicWeekly, this coming February 2, feast of the Presentation, St. Joachim’s Parish in Lidcombe (a suburb of western Sydney) will once again host a growing celebration of this unique Marian title, marking its second year of observance in the city. The event, initiated by Bridget Sakr in 2024, combines traditional elements of Mass, a Rosary novena, and a candlelight procession to honor both the Presentation of the Lord and the feast of Our Lady of Good Success.
From Quito to Lidcombe
The devotion originated with Marian apparitions experienced by Mother Mariana de Jesus Torres in Quito, Ecuador. In the late 16th century, the Virgin Mary appeared to the Conceptionist nun, offering messages of hope and warning about challenges the Church would face in the future. These messages emphasized perseverance in faith amid societal decline, with a promise of Mary’s guidance and intercession.
Mother Mariana was instructed to commission a statue of the Virgin, which, according to tradition, was miraculously completed by angels. Today, the statue is venerated in Quito’s Convent of the Immaculate Conception – one of the oldest convents in South America and the oldest convent in Quito. It was founded on January 13, 1577.
A surprising revival in Sydney
This devotion has long been cherished in Ecuador but has found an unexpected resurgence in Sydney. Sakr, founder of the HeartFelt grief support community, was moved to introduce it in Australia with the support of St. Joachim’s parish priest Fr. Epeli Qimaqima. Last year’s novena and feast day celebration drew more than 6,000 participants worldwide, many of whom shared stories of spiritual healing and renewed faith.
“People are drawn to Our Lady’s messages because they speak directly to the struggles we face today,” Sakr told CatholicWeekly. “It’s incredible to see how a devotion from so far away can resonate deeply in our own communities.”
Faith in action
This year, Sakr hopes to involve 10,000 participants in the nine-day Rosary novena, running from January 24 to February 1.
The devotion has also inspired clergy in Sydney, including assistant priest Fr. Bijoy Joseph, who called last year’s celebration “a powerful witness of faith.”
The growing popularity of Our Lady of Good Success in Sydney highlights the universal appeal of Marian devotion. It transcends cultural boundaries, offering comfort and encouragement to those striving to live their faith in a secular world.
As participants prepare for this year’s feast day celebration, the devotion serves as a reminder of how Mary’s care extends to every corner of the world, inviting all to draw closer to her Son through prayer and trust.