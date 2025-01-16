"This morning, following a fall at the residence of Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis suffered a contusion to his right forearm, without fracture. The arm was immobilized as a precautionary measure," the Holy See Press Office reported on January 16, 2025.
Pope Francis celebrated his 88th birthday on December 17.
In Vatican photos from this morning, the sling the Pope is wearing is visible.
He kept all five of his morning appointments, however. In photos taken by the Vatican during the audience with the college of Argentine priests in Rome, Pope Francis – who is right-handed – holds his right arm in a sling. He is also seen rising to greet the head of the delegation with his left arm.
The Pope has suffered from knee problems since 2021, when he began to use a wheelchair or a cane for short distances.
Earlier fall
This is the second time in just a few weeks that the Holy Father has fallen in his room.
Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said on December 7, 2024, that the previous day, the Pope had bumped his bedside table. Later that day, he had a bandage on the site of the bruise.
The Holy Father had a large bruise on his lower chin at the consistory for new cardinals on December 7, as can be seen in the image below.
