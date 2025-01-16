Aleteia
Aleteia Premium
News
Inspiring Stories
Voices & Views
Lifestyle
Spirituality
Issues & Implications
For Her
Church
Art & Culture
Travel
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Pope falls again, right arm immobilized

Pope Audience

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
Kathleen N. Hattrup - I.Media - published on 01/16/25
whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
The Holy Father has bruised his arm but not fractured it. The Pope turned 88 last month. He suffered another fall some days before his December 17 birthday.

"This morning, following a fall at the residence of Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis suffered a contusion to his right forearm, without fracture. The arm was immobilized as a precautionary measure," the Holy See Press Office reported on January 16, 2025.

Pope Francis celebrated his 88th birthday on December 17.

In Vatican photos from this morning, the sling the Pope is wearing is visible.

He kept all five of his morning appointments, however. In photos taken by the Vatican during the audience with the college of Argentine priests in Rome, Pope Francis – who is right-handed – holds his right arm in a sling. He is also seen rising to greet the head of the delegation with his left arm.

The Pope has suffered from knee problems since 2021, when he began to use a wheelchair or a cane for short distances.

Earlier fall

This is the second time in just a few weeks that the Holy Father has fallen in his room.

Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said on December 7, 2024, that the previous day, the Pope had bumped his bedside table. Later that day, he had a bandage on the site of the bruise.

The Holy Father had a large bruise on his lower chin at the consistory for new cardinals on December 7, as can be seen in the image below.

You can follow the Pope's health at this bookmark.

Here is a Prayer for Pope Francis from the US bishops' website.

TIZIANA FABI | AFP
Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!

Tags:
Pope FrancisPope Francis health
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you. Please make a tax-deductible donation today!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

banner image
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Newsletter
Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!