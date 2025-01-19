Pope welcomes ceasefire, calls for solutions for both states

Hours after the ceasefire went into effect in Gaza, the Pope thanked the mediators and called for the "right solution for the two States."

Pope Francis welcomed the ceasefire that began hours ago in Gaza. The names of the first three hostages to be released were announced, and some 200 aid trucks were ready to make their way into the southern region of the war zone.

"I express my gratitude to all the mediators. It is a good job, to mediate so that peace is made. Thank you to the mediators!" the Pope said after praying the midday Angelus on January 19. "And I also thank all the parties involved in this important result."

I hope that what has been agreed will be respected immediately by the parties, and that all the hostages may finally return home and embrace their loved ones. I pray a lot for them and for their families. I also hope that humanitarian aid will reach the people of Gaza, who so urgently need it, even faster and in large quantities.

The Holy Father went on to speak of the broader situation and the future.

Both the Israelis and the Palestinians need clear signs of hope: I trust that the political authorities of both of them, with the help of the international community, may reach the right solution for the two States. May everyone be able to say: Yes to dialogue, yes to reconciliation, yes to peace. And let us pray for this: for dialogue, reconciliation and peace.

New leaders

Just as the ceasefire was approved in Israel on Friday, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa spoke with Aleteia about the future of the region.

"You cannot have a new vision or perspective with the same people. New leadership, I think, is important," he said. "And it's important to give to both Israelis and Palestinians dignity, security, and freedom in their own homeland.