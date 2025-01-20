Aleteia
Aleteia Premium
News
Inspiring Stories
Voices & Views
Lifestyle
Spirituality
Issues & Implications
For Her
Church
Art & Culture
Travel
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Pope sends message to Trump on Inauguration Day

Yellow Title Icon
Article Premium - Log in or create your account (100% free)

CPP / Polaris/East News

whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
Kathleen N. Hattrup - I.Media - published on 01/20/25
whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
As Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 47th US president, Pope Francis expresses prayer that God guide him in promoting peace among peoples.

Pope Francis sent his best wishes to President Donald Trump on the occasion of his inauguration.

Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!

Tags:
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you. Please make a tax-deductible donation today!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

banner image
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Newsletter
Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!