5 Lesser-known Marian titles to inspire your faith

By learning about these diverse advocations, we open ourselves to a richer spiritual journey, recognizing the many ways Mary reaches out to us

The Blessed Virgin Mary holds a special place in the hearts of many, revered under various titles that reminds us of her virtues, roles, and the ways she has touched lives across cultures and eras. While titles like Our Lady of Lourdes and Our Lady of Guadalupe are widely recognized, there are numerous lesser-known appellations that carry profound significance.

Here are five such titles that you might not have encountered:

1. Our Lady of the Grapes

In the Beaujolais wine region of France, vintners honor Mary under the title “Our Lady of the Grapes.” This devotion began in the mid-19th century when local grape harvests suffered due to mildew. Winemakers sought Mary’s intercession, leading to the construction of a chapel on Mount Brouilly, completed on September 8, 1857 — the Nativity of Mary.

Since then, “Our Lady of the Grape Harvest” has been a symbol of hope and gratitude for fruitful harvests.

Others claim that the tradition was born in 18th-century Valencia, Spain. According to legend, a farmer named Juan Fernández discovered a miraculous image of the Virgin Mary holding a cluster of grapes on a grapevine leaf. Astonished by its beauty, he shared it with his village, and the image was enshrined in the local parish church. Ever since, the faithful have venerated Our Lady of the Grapes, seeking her intercession for fruitful harvests, protection from natural disasters, and spiritual growth.

Bronze statue of Our Lady of the Bekaa, a Virgin Mary sculpture on a tower dominating Zahlé, Lebanon Em Campos | Shutterstock

2. Our Lady of the Gate of Dawn

In Vilnius, Lithuania, Mary is venerated as “Our Lady of the Gate of Dawn.” According to legend, during the Great Northern War in 1702, the capital was under Swedish occupation. At dawn, the city’s iron gates fell, trapping the Swedish soldiers and allowing Lithuanian forces to counter-attack successfully near the gate. This event was attributed to Mary’s intercession, and she has since been honored as a protector in times of conflict.

3. Our Lady of La Leche y Buen Parto

Devotion to “Our Lady of La Leche y Buen Parto,” meaning Our Lady of the Milk and Happy Delivery, traces back to 4th-century Bethlehem. Crusaders brought this devotion to Europe, and Spanish settlers introduced it to the New World.

In St. Augustine, Florida, the first Marian shrine in the United States was dedicated to her. She is invoked by expectant mothers seeking a safe childbirth and healthy infants.

Crusaders brought the devotion of our Lady of the Milk to Europe, and Spanish settlers introduced it to the New World. Fair Use

4. Our Lady of Einsiedeln

“Our Lady of Einsiedeln” refers to a miraculous statue located in a chapel near Zurich, Switzerland. In the late 9th century, St. Meinrad, a Benedictine monk, received the statue and brought it to his hermitage. The site became a pilgrimage destination, attracting thousands seeking spiritual solace. The statue, a Black Madonna, is revered for its association with miracles and divine intervention.

5. Our Lady of the Fields

“Our Lady of the Fields” is a title that emerged from a sanctuary in Stezzano, near Bergamo, Italy, where Marian apparitions have been recorded since the 13th century. This title emphasizes Mary’s role as a protector of farmers and rural communities, symbolizing her nurturing care over the fruits of the earth and those who cultivate them.

Mary’s diverse titles

Each of these titles highlights a unique aspect of Mary’s relationship with humanity, showcasing her as a source of intercession, protection, and maternal care. They are only five of the hundreds of titles that Mary is given around the world. As the Catechism of the Catholic Church states, “Her maternal mission is universal, extending to all humanity” (CCC 969). Exploring these lesser-known titles can deepen our appreciation for Mary’s multifaceted role and inspire us to seek her guidance in various aspects of our lives.