Do you know Mary’s last recorded words in the Bible?

The Blessed Mother's final words in scripture are directed toward all of us and summarize all of her private apparitions since.

The Blessed Virgin Mary does not have many words in the Bible, but each one of them is significant.

In particular, Mary's last recorded words are extremely important and are in fact directed at all of us.

Mary's final words

The Gospel of John contains Mary's last recorded words and they occur in the context of the Wedding Feast at Cana:

His mother said to the servants, “Do whatever he tells you.”

Mary’s words are profound and can provide an entire lifetime of meditation. Her words, “Do whatever he tells you,” apply to not only the waiters at the feast, but also to every Christian throughout history.

Her mission has always been to point others to her son, Jesus, and to urge them to follow his commands. Mary leads others to Christ and speaks those words to us today.

These words also summarize every single Marian apparition since her assumption into Heaven.

In each private apparition, she calls the world to repentance and to follow her son, Jesus.

Furthermore, these words highlight the need for action in our lives of discipleship. It’s not enough to simply profess our faith in Jesus Christ, we must also live it out, following Jesus’ every word.