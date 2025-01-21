Gaza parishioners leave shelter, search for homes in waste

Catholics who have been sheltering in the Holy Family church compound are relieved by the ceasefire, but now face immense rebuilding challenge.

Members of the only Catholic parish in the Gaza Strip have been venturing out from the church compound where they have been sheltering for over a year, to see what might be left of their homes.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, who have been fighting for the past 15 months, is a “significant step forward, offering hope.” said Fr. Gabriel Romanelli, pastor of the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza City, in an interview published on the website of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem on Tuesday.

“But it does not mark the end of the conflict. We pray that this is the beginning of lasting peace. We are relying on international efforts to end the war and focus on the future of the Middle East and the Holy Land.”

Fr. Romanelli said that “the sound of explosions and drones has finally stopped, offering relief to many.”

For months, Holy Family was sheltering parishioners in its compound, which includes the church, schools, and rectory. Since the ceasefire was implemented on Sunday, some parishioners have left the compound to check on their homes. Some discovered their homes were completely destroyed, while others have yet to locate them, or even recognize the neighborhoods they once lived in, the pastor said.

He said that rebuilding will be challenging. The struggle for basic necessities has been somewhat relieved by aid agencies.

“Thanks to the efforts of the Latin Patriarchate and Malteser International, food aid continues to reach thousands of families, especially with the recent arrival of new shipments,” he said. “Together with Caritas and the Sisters of Mother Teresa, we’re providing medical assistance to the sick and needy within our capabilities.”

He said that the hardship is “palpable, but so is hope and endurance, as the community holds onto the possibility of returning to some kind of normalcy.”

Fr. Romanelli, along with Fr. Youssef Assad, was interviewed by Fr. Ibrahim Nino, Director of the Patriarchal Media Office.

The parish is focused on organizing pastoral life and providing education for children.

The priests said that parishioners expressed gratitude for the support they’ve received from many places during the 15 months of war, and singled out Pope Francis, who has constantly called by telephone to speak with the pastor or another leader of the parish.

"How joyful we are to unite in thanking His Holiness Pope Francis for his continuous support and efforts on our behalf,” the message from the parishioners said. “From the bottom of our hearts, we thank him and ask the Lord to bless him and his spiritual and humanitarian work in Gaza and throughout the world."