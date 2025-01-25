The conversion of St. Paul: A new dawn of hope

The light that blinded Paul on the road to Damascus illuminated a path that ultimately brought the message of Christ to the world.

The story of St. Paul’s conversion is one of the most dramatic transformations in Christian history. Saul, a zealous Pharisee and fierce persecutor of the early Church, encountered the risen Christ on the road to Damascus. Struck by a heavenly light and called by his name, he fell to the ground, beginning a journey that would redefine his life –and the course of Christianity.

As we celebrate the Jubilee theme of conversion, Paul’s story invites us to meditate on the transformative power of grace and the hope it brings.

The conversion of Saul

The account of Paul’s conversion appears three times in the Book of Acts (9:3-4, 22:6-7, 26:12-14). Although popular tradition often depicts Paul falling from a horse, Scripture is silent about his mode of travel. What is clear is the pivotal moment when Saul was enveloped by a light brighter than the noonday sun and fell to the ground. A voice called out, “Saul, Saul, why do you persecute me?” (Acts 26:14). Blinded and humbled, Saul realized he was not opposing human enemies but God himself.

This encounter marked the beginning of Paul’s radical conversion. No longer a persecutor of Christians, he became the “Apostle to the Gentiles,” tirelessly spreading the Gospel across the Mediterranean. His letters would go on to shape Christian theology and spirituality forever.

The detail that Paul’s conversion occurred at noon carries a profound spiritual meaning. Noon was an established time of prayer for Jews in Late Antiquity. In fact, Pharisees prayed three times a day, following the (alleged) custom of David, as read in Psalm 55 (“But I call upon God, and the Lord will save me. Evening and morning and at noon.” (Cf Psalm 55, 16-17)

Michel-Martin Drolling, detail of Conversion of St. Paul, Church of Saint-Sulpice (Paris). Manuel Cohen via AFP

Pious men would normally and traditionally recite prayers while standing on their feet, facing toward Jerusalem (Cf. Dan. 6, 10-11). It is then plausible that Saul, being a zealous, pious Pharisee, stopped to observe midday prayer while on the road to Damascus.

Similarly, the Jubilee invites us to see God at work in the ordinary moments of our lives –evening and morning and noon. Also, conversion often begins in the most unexpected places—on a road, in a conversation, or through an act of kindness.

Conversion as a Jubilee theme

The Jubilee is a time to rediscover God’s mercy, and Paul’s conversion is surely a prime source of inspiration. His story reminds us that no one is beyond redemption. As he later wrote, “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has passed away, behold, the new has come” (2 Corinthians 5:17).

Paul’s experience also underscores the universal call to conversion. It is not only about dramatic transformations à la Paul, but also the quieter, daily turning toward God. Like Paul, we are invited to allow God’s grace to guide us.

The Jubilee encourages us to open our hearts to conversion, just as Paul did on the road to Damascus. His story reminds us that even in moments of spiritual blindness, God can lead us to a vision of hope and purpose.

Malta’s connection to Paul’s conversion

For Malta, the story of Paul’s conversion holds special resonance. The Apostle’s shipwreck on the island shortly after his Damascus experience brought the Gospel to its shores. Malta thus became one of the earliest Christian communities in history, nurtured by Paul’s teachings during his three-month stay.

This legacy of faith is celebrated annually on February 10 with the Feast of St. Paul’s Shipwreck. It is a day not only to honor Malta’s patron saint but also to remember the transformative power of his conversion. The light that blinded Paul on the road to Damascus illuminated a path that ultimately brought the message of Christ to this blessed archipelago.

On April 3rd, 2022, Pope Francis followed in the footsteps of his predecessors John Paul II and Benedict XVI who, in 1990 and 2010 respectively, had also visited the cave where the apostle took refuge after his shipwreck, during his three-month stay in Malta. Vatican Media

St. Paul’s Grotto in Rabat, where tradition claims the Apostle stayed, is a humble yet mighty symbol of Malta’s spiritual roots. It is a reminder that the same God who called Saul to conversion continues to call each of us to a deeper relationship with him.

Pilgrims visiting the archipelago can embark on a journey that retraces the steps of St. Paul in Malta, where history, faith, and culture intertwine. The Peregrinatio Sancti Pavli Apostoli AD 60 invites pilgrims, visitors, and history enthusiasts alike to explore sacred sites, from St. Paul’s Bay to the catacombs at Salini and St. Paul’s Grotto itself, in Rabat. Whether you have one day or two, this unique pilgrimage deepens understanding of St. Paul’s transformative presence on the island. Discover the story of healing, faith, and unity that continues to inspire across generations. To learn more or plan your walk, visit XirCammini.org or email information@xircammini.org.

Pilgrims visiting the archipelago can embark on a journey that retraces the steps of Saint Paul in Malta, where history, faith, and culture intertwine. fot. Karina Movsesyan / Shutterstock