Why is Catholic Schools Week the last week of January?

In the United States, the last week of January is always dedicated to Catholic Schools Week.
Typically there are public events at local Catholic parishes and sometimes students will make a special appeal of support at the end of a weekend Mass.
Yet, this week wasn't always dedicated to Catholic schools.
Where did it come from?
National Catholic Educational Association
According to the National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA), the first Catholic Schools Week was held in 1974:
Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. It starts the last Sunday in January and runs all week...Schools typically observe the annual celebration week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members.
While not mentioned explicitly, providentially the final week of January also features the feasts of two major saints connected to education.
St. Thomas Aquinas is the patron saint of Catholic schools, as he was widely known for his immense knowledge and for writing the Summa Theologiae. His feast day is January 28.
St. John Bosco is the patron saint of students, due to his tireless work educating boys in particular. His feast day is January 31.
It is fitting that those two saints would be celebrated at the beginning and end of Catholic Schools Week.