Aleteia
Aleteia Premium
News
Inspiring Stories
Voices & Views
Lifestyle
Spirituality
Issues & Implications
For Her
Church
Art & Culture
Travel
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Why is Catholic Schools Week the last week of January?

THOMAS AQUINAS

Fra Bartolomeo(CC BY-SA 4.0)

whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
Philip Kosloski - published on 01/25/25
whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
Catholic Schools Week was introduced in 1974 and continues to be a major celebration of Catholic education in the United States.

In the United States, the last week of January is always dedicated to Catholic Schools Week.

Typically there are public events at local Catholic parishes and sometimes students will make a special appeal of support at the end of a weekend Mass.

Yet, this week wasn't always dedicated to Catholic schools.

Where did it come from?

National Catholic Educational Association

According to the National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA), the first Catholic Schools Week was held in 1974:

Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. It starts the last Sunday in January and runs all week...Schools typically observe the annual celebration week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members.

While not mentioned explicitly, providentially the final week of January also features the feasts of two major saints connected to education.

St. Thomas Aquinas is the patron saint of Catholic schools, as he was widely known for his immense knowledge and for writing the Summa Theologiae. His feast day is January 28.

St. John Bosco is the patron saint of students, due to his tireless work educating boys in particular. His feast day is January 31.

It is fitting that those two saints would be celebrated at the beginning and end of Catholic Schools Week.

Skateboarding friar wheels in the word for Catholic Schools Week
Read also :Skateboarding friar wheels in the word for Catholic Schools Week
Look at how these schools kicked off #CatholicSchoolsWeek with Jesus!
Read also :Look at how these schools kicked off #CatholicSchoolsWeek with Jesus!
Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!

Tags:
EducationSaintsUnited States
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you. Please make a tax-deductible donation today!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

banner image
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Newsletter
Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!