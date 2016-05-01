Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Travel

The Real “Sword in the Stone” Is in a Church in Italy

fry_theonly CC
Share
Print
Daniel Esparza | May 01, 2016

The sword belonged not to the legendary King Arthur but to San Galgano Guidotti

Thirty kilometers southwest of Siena, among the hills of Tuscany, are the ruins of an ancient Cistercian Gothic abbey. In one of the nearby chapels you will find one of the most remarkable relics of the Middle Ages: the sword of St. Galgano Guidotti.

When tourists visiting Siena wonder what can be seen in the city, apart from the beautiful hills and villas, one answer is “visit the village of Chiusdino” for the magnificent medieval architecture, its outdoor opera festivals and to see the real sword in the stone.

Yes: the sword of St. Galgano is buried to the hilt in a stone preserved in the chapel of Montesiepi in Chiusdino.

web-san-galgano-abbey-italy-shutterstock_284579114-marianna-ceccarelli-ai
Marianna Ceccarelli/Shutterstock

The history of St. Galgano was recently compiled by the Italian academic Mario Moiraghi, who made a comprehensive historical-literary study comparing the history of the saint with the legends of Percival and Arthur. In his book L’enigma di san Galgano, he puts forth his findings and posits that the Arthurian legend of the sword in the stone was inspired by this stone in Tuscany. St. Galgano, he notes, was born around 1148 and died in 1181, well before the 13th century publication of Robert de Boron’s “Merlin.” Moiraghi also brought in a team of scientists from the University of Pavia to study the sword and test small samples, confirming that the object dates from the 12th century.

So the so-called “case of the Italian Excalibur” is authentic. But how was it done?

“Dating metal is a very difficult task, but we can say that the composition of the metal and the style are compatible with the era of the legend,” said Luigi Garlaschelli, of the University of Pavia. “We have succeeded in refuting those who maintain that it is a recent fake.”

Ground-penetrating radar analysis revealed that beneath the sword there is a cavity, 2m by 1m, which is thought to be a burial recess, possibly containing the knight’s body. “To know more we have to excavate,” said Garlaschelli, whose findings have been published in Focus magazine.

Fabio Gismondi CC
Fabio Gismondi CC
Fabio Gismondi CC

Carbon-dating confirmed that two mummified hands in the same chapel at Montesiepi were also from the 12th century. Legend has it that anyone who tried to remove the sword had their arms ripped out.

Says Moiraghi, “The sword which, having being plunged into the stone becomes a cross; this is a true symbol of the Christian life — the transformation of violence into love.”

Who was St. Galgano?

Son of an illiterate feudal lord, Galgano was well known for his arrogance, selfishness and thirst for trouble until the day when he had a vision in which the Archangel Michael invited him to change his life.

Without thinking twice, Galgano decided that he would become a hermit. As he climbed the mountain on which he would devote his life to contemplation, a voice told him he had to leave all traces of licentiousness, to which the saint replied, “It would be easier to cut a stone with this sword to do that.”

To his surprise, when he went to stick his sword in the rock to prove his point, the sword sank smoothly. Faced with the sword, Galgano would kneel to pray for the rest of his hermit’s life. Four years after his death he was canonized, and a chapel was built around the sword, in 1189: the “Rotonda della Spada.”

web-san-galgano-abbey-italy-2-antonio-cinotti-cc
Antonio Cinotti CC

Today, summer visitors to the ruins of the Abbey of Saint Galgano can enjoy festival performances of AidaCavalleria RusticanaThe Barber of Seville and other great operas in the ruins of the old abbey, under a starry sky, surrounded by medieval architecture, and what might well be the true source for the story of the sword in the stone.

 

Translated from the Spanish with additional material added.

Tags:
EuropeHistory
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    Church investigates case of a newborn who was given hours to live …
  5. J-P Mauro
    Andre Bocelli’s Christmas Carol: Watch this kid’s …
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  7. Patty Knap
    Holy relics of Jesus’ crib to be returned to Bethlehem
  8. Sarah Robsdottir
    “Angels caught me and Jesus loves me,” says …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW