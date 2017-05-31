7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael

According to legend, the line represents the blow with which St. Michael sent the devil to hell.
Launch the Slideshow below for a list of the sanctuaries, incredibly linked by a straight line:
The Sacred Line of Saint Michael the Archangel represents, according to legend, the blow the Saint inflicted the Devil, sending him to hell.
In any case, it is surprising how well these sanctuaries are, in fact, aligned. But the details of such alignment are also astonishing: the three most important sites, Mont Saint Michel in France; the Sacra of San Miguel in Val de Susa; and the Sanctuary of Monte Sant’Angelo in the Gargano are all the same distance one from the other. Some say this is a reminder from the Holy Archangel: the faithful are expected to be righteous, walking the straight path.
If all this was not surprising enough, the Sacred Line also is perfectly aligned with the sunset on the day of the Northern Hemisphere’s Summer Solstice (www.viagginews.com).
