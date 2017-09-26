Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people who converted to Catholicism
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Daniel Esparza
How to deal with toxic people, charitably and successfully, in 3 steps
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Spirituality

Did Padre Pio’s intercession save my dying husband’s soul?

PADRE PIO
Maria Mansour | CC BY 3.0
Share
Print
Judy Landrieu Klein | Sep 26, 2017

I am convinced the saint was present in my husband's hospital room, interceding for him.

God alone, I say, can enlighten the soul with his grace and show that soul what it is. — St Pius of Pietrelcina (“Padre Pio”)

St. Pius of Pietrelcina is still fondly known as “Padre Pio” and I gratefully remember the day I was “introduced” to him in the mid-1990s. It happened when my dry cleaner, Curt, dropped off a relic of the deceased Capuchin friar along with our newly cleaned clothes. “He’s a very powerful intercessor,” Curt said as he handed me a brochure with information about the legendary mystic, which also contained prayers for his miraculous intercession.

At the time, having only recently returned to the Catholic Church from evangelical Christianity, I knew very little about saints, and to be honest, I still wasn’t quite sure about the whole “praying to the saints” thing. Noting from the brochure that Padre Pio was the first priest in the Church’s history to bear the visible Stigmata or wounds of Christ, as well as the fact that he shared a May 25 birthday with my then-husband, Bernie, I challenged him to become a special intercessor to secure Bernie’s conversion.

I immediately bought a book about Padre Pio to learn more of his life story. Quite frankly, it scared the heck out of me when I read about the devil throwing him around his bedroom! Nonetheless, I figured Pio was a potent force to contend with and called upon his heavenly help. Next, I did what any good Catholic wife would do—I put the relic Curt had given me under Bernie’s side of the mattress and prayed for Pio’s intercession to awaken my husband spiritually.

This continued for the next two decades.

Fast-forward to 2008: While I tell the whole miraculous story at length in my book, Miracle Man, suffice it to say that we were in serious trouble as a family at the time, and Bernie was in deep trouble personally and spiritually.

Taking a trip to Rome that summer, for a week of bioethics classes, I decided to visit Padre Pio’s shrine in San Giovanni Rotondo to pray for my spouse before the newly exhumed, incorrupt body of the now canonized saint. I arrived there on Father’s Day, which also happened to be the anniversary of Pio’s canonization seven years earlier. I spent the entire day there in prayer for Bernie, having a Mass offered for him and participating in a Marian procession around the grounds of the monastery alongside hundreds of other pilgrims who had gathered to pray. It was an incredibly powerful, holy day, the highlight of which was kneeling before St. Pius’ perfectly beautiful and intact body to beg for Bernie’s conversion, as the Capuchin priest, who had died in 1968, appeared to lay serenely asleep.

Who could have possibly known that mere months later, Bernie would suffer the “widow maker”—a heart attack that generally kills its victim in less than three minutes. Bernie barely survived it, then lay comatose and in multiple organ failure in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit of a nearby hospital for 87 incredibly painful, yet precious, days.

A particular moment one horrific night is seared into my memory—the night doctors shocked Bernie’s heart three times to keep him alive.

During the middle of that night, as doctors fought to save his life, I became convinced of two particular spiritual occurrences: I believed that Bernie had died and met God, and I strongly sensed Padre Pio’s presence in that hospital room, interceding for him.

While I won’t know this side of heaven if my second suspicion was correct, Bernie awoke from a coma six weeks later to tell me that he had indeed “died” and gone to heaven to meet God.  He had seen with great clarity the condition of his soul—his self-described divided heart—and was told by God that he was not permitted to enter heaven. He was sent back to “make amends for his life,” and spent the last six weeks of his earthly life indescribably sick, yet peacefully enjoying what he called “fellowship” with the God of unspeakable love and mercy that he had come to know personally on the other side. Bernie’s death was nothing less than majestic and holy, and I carry the relic of St. Pio with me to this day to regularly pray for his intercession.

One of the things I’ve come to treasure most about the Catholic faith is the Communion of Saints, and the daily celebration in the Church’s liturgical life of “so great a cloud of witnesses,” who help us keep “our eyes fixed on Jesus, the leader and perfecter of faith.” (Hebrews 12:1-2)

St. Pius of Pietrelcina, pray for us!

Tags:
Padre PioSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from …
  3. J-P Mauro
    Indian Jesuit school attacked by 500 armed extremists
  4. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  6. Cecilia Pigg
    Does it matter what you wear to Mass? 
  7. V. M. Traverso
    The inside of this Catholic church in Portugal is decorated with …
  8. Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
    Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW