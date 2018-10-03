This 5-year-old singing in the hospital will brighten your day (Video)

After two bone marrow transplants, this little girl still still has a lot of spunk.
At 5 years old, Leah has already endured two bone marrow transplants and septic shock, but she still loves to dance. In the video below, she shows her spunk while jamming along to “Overcomer” by Christian gospel artist Mandisa.
Leah was diagnosed with severe congenital neutropenia, a condition causing vulnerability to major infections due to a deficiency of neutrophils (a type of white blood cell). The caption to the video reads, “She’s an overcomer. Septic shock, two bone marrow transplants, graft vs. host disease and 325 days away from home in the hospital. God is so good to us through it all and Leah is proof of his mercy and grace!”
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?