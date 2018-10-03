More from Aleteia

This 5-year-old singing in the hospital will brighten your day (Video)

Sophia Swinford | Oct 03, 2018
LEAH
Prayers and Love for Leah | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print

After two bone marrow transplants, this little girl still still has a lot of spunk.

At 5 years old, Leah has already endured two bone marrow transplants and septic shock, but she still loves to dance. In the video below, she shows her spunk while jamming along to “Overcomer” by Christian gospel artist Mandisa.

Leah was diagnosed with severe congenital neutropenia, a condition causing vulnerability to major infections due to a deficiency of neutrophils (a type of white blood cell). The caption to the video reads, “She’s an overcomer. Septic shock, two bone marrow transplants, graft vs. host disease and 325 days away from home in the hospital. God is so good to us through it all and Leah is proof of his mercy and grace!”

Read more:
This sick little girl’s miraculous story could save your life …
Tags:
ChildrenInspiration
