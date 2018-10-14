Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Church

Blessed Sandra Sabattini, a modern saint for young people

Share
Print
Theresa Civantos Barber | Oct 14, 2018

She continues to offer a witness through her normal yet countercultural life.

There is something about the way saints live that stands distinctly apart from the surrounding culture. Whether it’s barefoot St. Francis singing as he begged, or Mother Teresa lifting up the sick off the streets into her homes for the dying, the stories of holy men and women amaze us with their radical choices. Watch this video to learn about Alessandra Sabattini, a holy Italian woman whose life was both normal and countercultural, and whom the Church has declared venerable just 34 years after she died.

Alessandra, or “Sandra” as most people called her, was born in Riccione, Italy, in 1961. The oldest of two children, she grew up in a devout Catholic family—in fact, for most of her childhood, her family lived with her mother’s brother who was a parish priest. She kept a journal as a child that revealed her pious nature from a young age, once writing as reported in this article, “A life lived without God is just a way of passing time, whether it’s boring or fun, time to be filled in while waiting for death.”

Sandra was a teenager when she first met a holy priest named Oreste Benzi, whom the Church declared a Servant of God in 2014, and benefited from his spiritual guidance through the youth group he organized. Soon after, she participated in a summer program for teenagers to care for people who have severe disabilities. The experience changed her life, giving her a sense of purpose in serving and caring for the vulnerable. She told her mother, “We worked till we dropped, but these are people I’ll never leave.”

After graduating from high school, Sandra began her studies at the University of Bologna, with the goal of eventually becoming a medical missionary in Africa. She spent her weekends and summer vacations volunteering to care for drug addicts in rehabilitation centers. Despite her packed schedule, she made it a point to spend time before the Eucharist early every morning—another example of her unusual and admirable choices.

While at the university, Sandra became friends with Guido Rossi, a fellow student who also attended Oreste Benzi’s youth group, the Community of Pope John XXIII. He shared her dream of becoming a medical missionary in Africa, and before long, the two had fallen in love and became engaged to be married. Their decision to live a chaste engagement, which they openly shared with their friends, stood out in the university and youth culture around them.

Sandra spoke of the need for holy men and women to strive not only to avoid evil but to aim for greatness: “Today there are too many merely good Christians, while the world needs saints.” Sadly, her own dreams of medical missionary work were not realized; in 1984, when she was only 23, she was killed in a car accident. Her legacy lives on, however, in her example of holiness, which continues to inspire and encourage many people today.

On October 2, 2019, Pope Francis approved a miracle through the intercession of Sandra, paving the way for her future beatification. One more miracle is required before she can be declared a “saint.”

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  3. Aleteia
    Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit …
  4. J-P Mauro
    This is the actual tunic worn by St. Francis of Assisi
  5. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  7. Theresa Civantos Barber
    Inspired by St. Francis, this renowned American doctor works in …
  8. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW