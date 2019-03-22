Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
J-P Mauro
No food, only beer: Fasting like a 17th-century monk
News

Catholic priest stabbed during Mass in Montreal

MONTREAL; PRIEST; CLAUDE GROU
Facebook, L'Oratoire Saint-Joseph du Mont-Royal
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Mar 22, 2019

Attack took place while there were 60 people in the church.

A Catholic priest in Montreal was stabbed in the chest during Mass on Friday morning, according to a report on CBC News. The rector of Saint Joseph’s Oratory,  Fr. Claud Grou, is in stable condition with minor injuries to the upper body.

The suspect was apprehended by security guards and wrestled to the ground, reported CBC.

“I saw this man coming quickly and taking his knife out and going straight for Père Grou,” said Adèle Plamondon, a lector, who had just finished the day’s reading when the man rose from the pew and approached the priest.

“It was obvious what his intentions were. So, I left screaming to alert the security,” she said.

The priest’s injuries were minor because the knife broke during the attack, according to the report. There were about 60 people attending the Mass when the attack occurred.

Tags:
CanadaCatholic
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Who were St. Joseph’s parents?
  3. J-P Mauro
    Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of …
  4. Daniel Esparza
    The staircase St. Joseph built in New Mexico
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Why is the feast of St. Joseph on March 19?
  6. Diane Montagna
    The Powerful 30 Day Prayer to St. Joseph
  7. J-P Mauro
    The Holy Stairs that Jesus climbed to reopen in April
  8. Daniel Esparza
    Moses, Elijah, and Jesus: Why are they all together at the …
  9. Aleteia
    Have you seen Sister Cristina sing Lady Gaga’s “Born This …
  10. J-P Mauro
    Russia plans massive Jesus statue on site previously reserved for …
  11. Philip Kosloski
    This ancient prayer to St. Joseph has “never been known to …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
How did Cain find a wife?
J-P Mauro
A fast comparison of 4 fast-food fish sandwiches
Zelda Caldwell
When in Rome: These convents and monasteries offer unique (and affordable) lodging
Carissa Pluta
Have you visited these Catholic pilgrimage sites in the American South?
Aleteia
The mystery of the giant cross that appeared on a beach in Florida
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: On exorcisms and excommunications in New York City
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]