Catholic priest stabbed during Mass in Montreal

Attack took place while there were 60 people in the church.

A Catholic priest in Montreal was stabbed in the chest during Mass on Friday morning, according to a report on CBC News. The rector of Saint Joseph’s Oratory, Fr. Claud Grou, is in stable condition with minor injuries to the upper body.

The suspect was apprehended by security guards and wrestled to the ground, reported CBC.

“I saw this man coming quickly and taking his knife out and going straight for Père Grou,” said Adèle Plamondon, a lector, who had just finished the day’s reading when the man rose from the pew and approached the priest.

“It was obvious what his intentions were. So, I left screaming to alert the security,” she said.

The priest’s injuries were minor because the knife broke during the attack, according to the report. There were about 60 people attending the Mass when the attack occurred.