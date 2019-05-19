Put yourself in the presence of God with this prayer

One of the most helpful exercises to do before meditation or a time set aside for prayer is to put yourself in the presence of God. However, it’s not always easy to do, and our prayers don’t always provide us with an image that is helpful.

A prayer found in the St. Vincent’s Manual from 1856 can assist those who are struggling to put themselves in the presence of God. The prayer is described as a “Prayer before Meditation” and guides the mind and heart while trying to achieve this visualization.

My God, my Creator, my last End and my All! I firmly believe that thou art here present;— that I am in thee, and that thou art in me;—that thy eyes are fixed on me, as if I were the only one in the world. I adore thee, O my God! with the most profound respect of which I am capable, and unite this adoration to that which thou receivest from thy Angels and Saints in heaven, and faithful on earth. Adorable Trinity, Father, Son and Holy Spirit! I consecrate to thee my memory, understanding and will. Grant me, I most humbly beseech thee, the attention, lights and affections, necessary to profit by this meditation. O my most amiable Savior! Permit me to unite myself to thee, and to pray in thy name. O my Blessed Virgin Mother, my holy Angel, holy patrons and patronesses, assist me.

In particular, sit with that one line, envisioning God looking at us “as if I were the only one in the world.”

Stay with that image for a few minutes and then begin your time of meditation.