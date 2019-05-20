Envelop your house with Mary’s motherly love with this prayer

After inviting God to bless your house, welcome the Virgin Mary's loving presence.
The Blessed Mother looks tenderly upon all those who call upon her name and loves us more than even our earthly mother. She listens attentively to all our needs and is ready to envelop us with her most pure love. She shares the same love God has for us, as Jesus describes it in the Gospel of Matthew, “I yearned to gather your children together, as a hen gathers her young under her wings” (Matthew 23:37).
Below is a short prayer that seeks the special protection of the Virgin Mary, asking her to bless the house in which your family resides.
O Mary, bless this house where your name is always blessed. Praise forever be to Mary Immaculate, the every-Virgin mother, blessed among women, the Mother of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Queen of Paradise. Cover this house with the mantle of your protection, Mother of mercy!
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?