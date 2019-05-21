More from Aleteia

Pray this Psalm for peace of mind and soul

WOMAN,OUTDOORS,PRAYING
Shutterstock
Philip Kosloski | May 21, 2019

If you are feeling anxious or fearful, pray this Psalm to put yourself under God's protection.

Often when we are experiencing anxiety or fear, we need something outside of ourselves to encourage us and bring peace back into our soul. One of the best ways to do this is by praying particular Psalms.

The Psalms are pieces of poetry, inspired by God, but written from the heart of someone struggling with many of the same feelings. They show us how a person can be in the depths of despair, but still trust in God’s divine providence.

Read more:
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible

One particular Psalm that can bring peace back into the mind and soul is Psalm 91. It is a Psalm that focuses on God’s never failing protection and how even when everything around you falls to ruin, God will be at your side.

Below are a few excerpts from this beautiful Psalm.

He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High,
who abides in the shadow of the Almighty,
will say to the Lord, “My refuge and my fortress;
my God, in whom I trust.”
For he will deliver you from the snare of the fowler
and from the deadly pestilence;
he will cover you with his pinions,
and under his wings you will find refuge;
his faithfulness is a shield and buckler.
You will not fear the terror of the night,
nor the arrow that flies by day,
nor the pestilence that stalks in darkness,
nor the destruction that wastes at noonday.

Because he cleaves to me in love, I will deliver him;
I will protect him, because he knows my name.
When he calls to me, I will answer him;
I will be with him in trouble,
I will rescue him and honor him.
With long life I will satisfy him,
and show him my salvation.

Read more:
How to read Psalms that appear to glorify violence
